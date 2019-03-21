Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Presbybop Sextet includes, from left: Mike Carbone, Tyler Dempsey, Bill Carter, Jeff Stockham and Tony Marino. Marino is unable to perform in this concert due to a recent injury, but Joe Michaels will fill in his place. The sixth member of the group is trombonist Andrew Williams.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Bill Carter and the Presbybop Sextet will perform a jazz concert on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St.

Carter, resident jazz pianist, gathers a consort of musicians for an afternoon of the music of Herbie Hancock. The rich harmonies, funky rhythms and memorable melodies of Hancock’s tunes will be interpreted by trumpeter Jeff Stockham, Mike Carbone on sax, trombonist Andrew Williams, drummer Tyler Dempsey and Joe Michaels on bass.

Admission is free of charge, but a free-will offering will be taken.

The concert is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant and numerous individual donors.

For more information or directions, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.