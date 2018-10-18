Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Bodie LaCoe completed three personal-record lifts and set a pair of American records to claim the 2018 Raw Sub-Junior National Championship in the 116-pound, 14-18-year-old division Oct. 11 in Spokane, Washington.

A sophomore at Abington Heights, and already the 2017 high school national champion and the 2017 Raw Sub-Junior National champion, LaCoe completed all nine of his weight attempts in the squat, deadlift and bench press to claim the championship.

“I am pretty happy,” LaCoe said. “I did PR’s (personal records) in each of my lifts, so it was a pretty good day.”

The 15-year-old from Ransom Twp., who is the younger brother of multi-time world champion and record holder Dalton LaCoe, finished with a three lift total of 432½ kilograms (954 pounds) which is an American record.

“This really shows me what I can do,” LaCoe said. “I really look forward to each meet now as a step where I can get better and achieve something new and set more records.”

LaCoe powered up a best-weight of 145 kilograms (320 pounds) on his third and final lift in the squat. He added a lift of 82½ kilograms (182 pounds) in the bench press and 205 kilograms (452 pounds) in the deadlift, which set another American record.

In the deadlift, LaCoe started with a successful attempt at 182½ kilograms (402 pounds). He then lifted 192½ kilograms (424 pounds) and finally his record lift.

“I feel really happy,” LaCoe said. “I just wanted to go out there and have fun and lift the most I could lift.

“And I did that.”

