The official 2020 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice places to eat are:
Alter House
926 Lackawanna Trail
Hours: Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.
Colarusso’s Cafe
100 E. Grove St.
Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday and Monday,
11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Chilli Cafe
In the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit,
300 School St.
Hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
City Market
200 N. State St.
Hours: Friday, Saturday and Monday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
831 Northern Blvd.
Hours: daily, 6-11 a.m. and
6-11 p.m.
Lion’s Club Cafe
At The Gathering Place, 304 S.
State St.
Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDonald’s
1127 Northern Blvd.
Hours: open 24/7.
Rosario’s Pizzeria & Ristorante
100 Highland Ave.
Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.
Silver Spoon Diner
108 S. State St.
Hours: daily, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
State Street Grill
114 S. State St.
Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, brunch, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.