The official 2020 Clarks Summit Festival of Ice places to eat are:

Alter House

926 Lackawanna Trail

Hours: Friday and Saturday, 5-11 p.m.

Colarusso’s Cafe



100 E. Grove St.





Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday and Monday,

11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Chilli Cafe





In the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit,

300 School St.



Hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City Market



200 N. State St.



Hours: Friday, Saturday and Monday, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts



831 Northern Blvd.





Hours: daily, 6-11 a.m. and

6-11 p.m.

Lion’s Club Cafe





At The Gathering Place, 304 S.

State St.



Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McDonald’s



1127 Northern Blvd.



Hours: open 24/7.

Rosario’s Pizzeria & Ristorante



100 Highland Ave.



Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

Silver Spoon Diner

108 S. State St.



Hours: daily, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

State Street Grill

114 S. State St.



Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, brunch, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m.