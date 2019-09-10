Article Tools Font size – + Share This

KELLER

SCRANTON — Positive psychology coach Louise Keller will speak at the launch of the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Network 2.0 on Wednesday, Sept. 18, beginning at noon at The Country Club of Scranton in Clarks Summit.

Keller specializes in helping people move from surviving to thriving so they can live the happier, more fulfilled, lives they dream of while making a positive difference in the world.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Keller holds a bachelor’s degree in human psychology and a master’s degree in organizational management. She is a trained guidance professional and domestic violence counselor-advocate and holds several coaching and professional certifications including neuro-linguistic programming and life-purpose coaching. She currently serves as the Service-Learning Specialist at Misericordia University.

Tickets for the event are $25 and are available online at scrantonchamber.com.