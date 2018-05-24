Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Marykate Gallaghar, of Newton Township, plants herbs in her garden at the Abington Community Garden. JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Shannon Brown, of Clarks Summit, weeds his garden around the growing garlic at the Abington Community Garden.

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — On a warm afternoon earlier this month, Shannon Brown raked the soil and tended the nascent growth in his part of the Abington Community Garden.

The plan for the day: some weeding and covering his snap peas, just fresh sprouts poking from the ground, to prevent them from becoming a feast for hungry birds.

“The robins like to eat the peas,” he explained as he worked.

This season marks the eleventh year local growers, like Brown, have planted in plots on the ground on Winola Road across from Hillside Park. Besides offering places to plant fresh produce, gardeners also get the chance to sit in on classes taught by a Penn State master gardener and others on how to preserve their yields, garden coordinator Carolyn Crowley said.

There are now more than 100 plots available for gardeners there, she said.

“It’s a trend right now that people want to know where their food is coming from, so that has really helped our garden,” Crowley said.

People plant more than just veggies there. Flowers attract bees and other pollinators, Crowley said. Cotton once sprouted from a neighboring plot, Brown recalled.

The skills and experience levels of the gardeners are as varied as the produce produced.

Brown took part in community gardens in Lancaster and another in Wisconsin before moving to Clarks Summit.

Alex Karpowicz, also of Clarks Summit, has been gardening since he was 12 years old, when he first cultivated tomatoes and cucumbers. Now, the items in his plot range from lettuce and beets to garlic and broccoli.

He first joined the garden about eight years ago as a way to eat healthy, get out of the house and get some exercise. He likes the social aspect of meeting other gardeners. There is a program that allows gardeners to donate extra produce to local food pantries, he said.

Another perk of gardening is learning from other gardeners, said Joe Krott of Clarks Summit. Krott himself is a tremendous resource for other gardeners and brings a wealth of knowledge, Brown said.

“You learn a lot from each other,” Krott said.

Others, like Marge Lord, of South Abington Township, never gardened before getting involved there. After retirement, she decided working the soil there was a “bucket list” dream, she said. Over the years, she learned a lot about gardening. This year so far, she’s already been taking spinach home from her plot.

“I thought, ‘How cool is that to grow your own organic food?’” she said.

The garden offers three sizes of plots — 20 feet by 20 feet, 10 feet by 20 feet and 10 feet by 10 feet — and is still accepting applications for this year. For more information on the Abington Community Garden and how to obtain a plot, visit hillsidepark.net or the garden’s Facebook page or email abingtoncommunitygarden@gmail.com.

CONTACT THE WRITER: COVER@TIMESSHAMROCK.COM; 570-348-9100 X5363; @CLAYTONOVER ON TWITTER