Corey Tokash with his mother Maura Tokash. Members of the Abington football team with coaches Joe Rephsis and Marc Davis.

The 16th Parents Loving Children Through Autism Annual Acknowledgment and Appreciation Dinner was held May 19 at the Radisson in Scranton.

Corey Tokash of Abington Heights High School was honored as Student of the Year for hard work and leadership in the school and his community.

The Abington Heights Football Team was honored with Youth Group of the Year for its dedication and service to individuals with autism and the PLCTA Foundation.