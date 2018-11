NEWTON TWP. — The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., hosts pickleball games Tuesdays, from 4-5 p.m. and Saturdays, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for players age 18 and older. The cost is $2 per player.

For more information, call 570-586-7808 or email newtonreccenter@gmail.com.

PHOTOS BY BUTCH COMEGYS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER