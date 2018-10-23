Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO BY ALYSSA HUGHES / KEYSTONE COLLEGE The Keystone Players will perform an immersive theatrical adaptation of short stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe titled, “The Poe Asylum,” Wednesday, Oct. 31 through Sunday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 each evening in the Theatre in Brooks. Rehearing for the productions are, from left, first row: Michael Calabro, Eileen Walsh and Samantha Layne-Perkins. Second row: Colin Franko, Aleigh Smith and Dalton Nixon. Third row: Jasmin Cone, Michelle Romano, Timmy Dempsey, Jessica Troy and Felicity Rudden.

LA PLUME — Keystone College’s theater group, the Keystone Players, will perform an immersive theatrical adaptation of short stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe titled, “The Poe Asylum,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 4 in the Theatre in Brooks. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. each evening.

Directed by Assistant Professor Rachel Luann Strayer, “The Poe Asylum” will feature five short scenes, and audience members will witness three movement-driven performances that tie together the inhabitants of their stories: A patient recounts his imprisonment and torture; A woman calls out for Lenore, only to be answered by an enigmatic raven; and, another patient fights with the uncontrollable and irrational desire to commit murder.

Across the stories, patients of “The Poe Asylum” deal with paranoia, alcoholism, claustrophobia, insomnia and other haunting maladies. The audience is left to ponder if these individuals are really patients in a mental asylum, or if they are simply trapped in their own minds by demons they created.

The cast includes:

Michael Calabro of Paupack and Jasmin Cone of Scranton in “The Black Cat”

Timmy Dempsey of Clarks Summit and Aleigh Smith of Lehighton in “The Raven”

Colin Franko of Tunkhannock in “The Tell-Tale Heart

Felicity Rudden of Archbald in “The Pit and the Pendulum”

Attending the production will require some level of mobility, as the audience will move between four separate performance spaces throughout the evening. Limited seating will be available in each performance space and people with limited mobility will receive priority.

Tickets are $8 for general admission; $5 for seniors, veterans, non-Keystone students, and Keystone College faculty and staff; and $2 for Keystone students.

For more information, visit bit.ly/2J79TZ4, call 570-945-8484 or send an email to rachel.strayer@keystone.edu.