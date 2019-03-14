DALTON — The community is invited to enjoy art and desserts at the third annual Plates and Palettes, to be held Sunday, March 31 from 2-4:30 p.m. at the Dalton Fire Company, 109 South Turnpike Road.

“I attended a craft show at the Dalton Fire Company and thought this would be a good place to see our artwork and have a show,” said Phyllis Rennie, artist and organizer of the event. “People can come to the art show, visit with their friends and neighbors, see the art and have something to eat.”

Rennie said she’s been painting for 45 years.

“A friend was painting and I wanted to do it,” she said. “I have met other people at art shows who painted and we became friends. We like to visit together and paint. You get very emotional and expressive. It brings beauty to my corner of the world.”

She took lessons from Charlotte Dickson, who is a member of the American Impressionist Society.

One artist participating with Rennie in the event is Maryann Williams.

“I was in high school and my art teacher said I had potential,” Williams said. “Life got busy and I did not do anything with art until 30 years later.”

She started painting in 2002, when a friend invited her to join a group of women who were painting with watercolors at a church.

“I got hooked,” she said. “I have participated in the show the last two years and will participate this year. I am more of a hobbyist painter and love it immensely.”

She, along with others, took lessons from Raquel Sweeny at Mountain View High School. The group met for a couple weeks twice a year.

Williams’ medium of choice is watercolor, but she has also used oil and acyclic. She has painted flora, landscapes and historical buildings including area train stations – even ones that no longer stand. Those were painted from pictures.

Another artist, Jude Youshock, will participate in the show for the second time.

“I paint with watercolor, but also use batik, a kind of wax,” Youshock said. “I started painting in 1985 and took lessons from Renee Emanuel.

Youshock is a board member of the Afa Gallery. He paints landscapes and still life.

“I had started a business and needed a way to relax,” he said. “Art has been a good balance in my life.”

Other artists participating in the show include: Maryann Polanichka, Edie Suydam, Estelle Kelly, Pat Knecht, Anne Shiner, Diane Stizza, Christine Goodwick and Carol Matheson, all members of Martins Creek Gallery.

The Dalton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary participates in events throughout the year including the borough’s Memorial Day parade, horse shows and a fall craft fair.

“They also help out with the Dalton Fire Company carnival and provide food to the fire company if they have responded to a big fire,” said Gail Van Fleet, ladies auxiliary vice president. “My friend was a member of the auxiliary. I was not a member, but I was helping out at events and then decided to join.

“Everything the auxiliary does supports the fire company. Whatever the fire company needs, we try to help them out.”

The group’s members will offer baked goods and beverages at the art show.

Admission and refreshments are free and the artist’s will offer pieces for sale.

Donations will be accepted to benefit the Dalton Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.