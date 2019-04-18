Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN A friendly reminder that recycling makes the planet happy from Rachel Hitchcock and friend.

Last weekend my 7-year-old granddaughter, Rachel, made a sign for the recycling container in my kitchen.

She traced “the earth” with a paper plate onto a simple sheet of white paper. Then she drew “the continents” inside the circle, colored them green and the water around them, blue. Above her earth she wrote the words, “Planet happy.”

The impromptu project was inspired by a little talk we were having about Earth Day, which is Monday, April 22, this year. It is more than a child’s artwork that a grandmother is proud to hang up in her home. It is a reminder that we adults should care for our home that extends far beyond our house and our property.

And, we should teach that responsibility to our children.

I am not going to pretend that my family goes through extreme measures to save the planet. I am the first to admit that I get caught up in my busy world of work, kids and house and don’t do everything possible to nurture the world we live in. But we do have a general interest in going green.

My college-age daughter and her peers are particularly interested in protecting the planet. I learn from them and have confidence that they have the right idea for now and for the future.

Even if you’re busy 24/7, there are some basic environment-friendly things you can do that aren’t hard and don’t take up too much time.

Stop using plastic bottled water. We have green-graded to a filtration pitcher at home, thanks to a Christmas present from my daughter, Stephanie. Not only does it help the environment but it saves me lugging cases of bottled water from the supermarket every week. There are many good systems on the market these days. In addition to your filtration pitcher at home you can find a number of pretty and functional refillable personal water bottles for when you’re on the go. You can get one that says your name or “Abington Comets,” or choose from a multitude of other designs for you and your kids.

If you still use plastic, then by all means, recycle. Even though we have practically cut out bottled water completely, we still recycle plastic milk and juice cartons and paper. Get your kids interested by having them decorate your recycling tub or make a game out of recycling by offering a prize to the one who recycles the most in a week.

Try composting, or being selective with your trash.Put items such as fruit and vegetable scraps, coffee grounds and filters, crushed egg shells, natural tea bags and loose tea, cooked rice and pasta in a compost heap in your yard. Composting enriches the soil and is a good natural fertilizer. Under our sink we keep a small container for composting that we empty outside daily. And we keep a list of composting items on our refrigerator.

Inside the house, switch to energy-efficient light bulbs and natural soaps, cleaning products and detergents.

When you’re out walking with the kids in one of the Abington area’s beautiful parks or walking trails, teach them to be respectful by not littering. And if you see litter on the ground, toss it into a trash can.

This little list is only the beginning of things your family can do it help the planet. Even one step is a step in the right direction.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.