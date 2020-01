S. ABINGTON TWP. — Abington Heights senior Kylie Loughney won first place in The Abington Suburban’s Design an Ad art contest, earning a pizza party from Summit Slice for the classroom. Kylie’s ad design for Stanton’s Greenhouse also earned an invitation from the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to throw a first pitch at a game next season and a four-pack of ticket vouchers.