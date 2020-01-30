Before wracking up the pins, young wrestlers need to hone their skills in the sport.

Athletes won’t get that far without a little fun along the way.

That’s why the Summit Wrestling Club aims to develop kids’ love for the sport on the road to success.

“The way I look at it is if the kids don’t come back the following year, then I failed,” Summit Wrestling Club coach Steve Kroptavich said. “I want the kids to love the sport and get stuff out of it. We keep it simple. We want them to have fun and they have to come back the next year or we didn’t do our job.”

The club is for kids ages 5 to 12 (kindergarten through sixth grade). Kroptavich has coached ages 5 through 8 for 11 years.

“It’s just awesome,” Kroptavich said. “There’s just an energy to the kids.”

The athletes wrestle in the Penn Elementary Wrestling League, which includes more than 12 teams in the region.

While fun is the starting point, it also provides plenty of opportunities for the kids to succeed.

“After each weekend, we have the parents email anyone who got pins and we pass out little safety pins and they’ll put them on their bags,” Kroptavich said. “So you’ll see a kid walk in, a kid in fourth or fifth grade will have all of them from his three or four years. So he’ll walk in and you’ll see gold for a tournament pin and silver for a league match pin. The kids love it.”

There is also the Joe Stanco Memorial Pinning Award, which honors four wrestlers at the end of each season who earn the most pins in each age group.

As of Jan. 18, Nathan Barrett led the Junior Division with 11 pins, Brady Full and Alex Marchetti led the Midget Division with 15 pins apiece, Gavin Shay led the Bantam Division with eight pins and Bradey Bleich led the Pee Wee Division with 16 pins.

Kids also have the opportunity to join the Summit Champions Club by winning an open tournament. Coaches honor athletes with a ceremony in between the high school and elementary school practices and a sweatshirt.

“We take anyone who has won a sweatshirt up front and we present it,” Kroptavich said. “It’s like the Hall of Fame where they have all the Hall of Famers behind them. We have a line of people up there and then we give the sweatshirt to the next champion. So we’ll take like (Abington Heights High School wrestlers) James Brown, Cole Kroptavich, Brandon Grogan and Luke Sirianni and put them up there.”

Braghan Pallis earned the latest honor Jan. 4.

Kids can also earn outstanding wrestler awards. Parker Full received one a few weeks ago not for winning, but for doing the right thing.

“(Back Mountain) has a sweet girl, she’s a little bit handicapped with her legs so she hadn’t won a match this year,” Kroptavich said. “Parker Full, this is a 7-year-old kid throwing a match so that this little girl could win. This girl stumbles off the mat as she can barely walk and jumps into her father’s arms. We gave Parker an (outstanding wrestler). Parker could have gone out there and won that match in 30 seconds, but instead he did what she needed more.

“It’s that stuff where it’s life lessons, too. The kids learn if you work hard, you do better and that’s what wrestling is. “It’s one on one. There’s no tagging out.”

Rodman Azar, 11, has bought into the program as he has been with the club for seven years.

“I just like that the hard work makes you stronger and all my friends do it,” Azar said. “I love the coaches. The kids are awesome and I learned a lot.”

J.J. Beck, 10, has been with the club for six years.

“It’s close and it’s also a good club,” Beck said.

Chace Berry’s, 10, dad got him into wrestling and he is in his fifth year with the club.

“It gets you a lot of body work and it gets you prepared for future competitions,” Berry said. “We just have fun.”

Girls participation is also growing in the club.

Hayden Manning, 9, wrote an essay for school about her favorite sport. She is in her second year with the club.

“My brother was doing it and then I just started kind of going with them, coming to practices and then I eventually joined,” Manning said. “I like everything. My favorite part is how I’m a girl and not many girls wrestle.”

In her second year with the club, Piper Full, 6, is already progressing in the sport.

“Piper Full is a ball of fire,” Kroptavich said. “No one wants to wrestle her. She’s tough as nails. She doesn’t stop. She’s 100 miles per hour.”

Hawley Lynott, 11, followed in the footsteps of her brothers and has been with the club for seven years.

“It’s more intense than the other sports and you are by yourself,” Lynott said. “You’re not with a team so you have more to show. There’s a lot of my friends here.”

Azar, Beck, Berry, Manning, Piper Full and Lynott said they’d all like to stay in the sport, which is the goal of the club.

“There’s going to be a kid coming back from X-Calibur (Wrestling) to Abington as a freshman next year who’s going to be an absolutely stud, Austin Smith,” Kroptavich said. “He’s going to be great. He loved the sport. I could tell you stories about him when he was 5-, 6-, 7-years-old on my mat trying a move and not doing it right and falling on his back. But he loves the sport enough to work hard now. That’s what it’s about. I just want them to enjoy themselves and come back next year.”

