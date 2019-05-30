Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SEAN MCKEAG / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Calista Marzolino clears the bar for the 3A girls high jump finals in Shippensburg. SEAN MCKEAG / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Danielle Heine recieves a medal for the 3A girls pole vault competition at the PIAA Track & Field Championships at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium on Friday, May 24.

SHIPPENSBURG — Abington Heights senior Calista Marzolino put the finishing touches on a career where she became one of the faces for the most successful track and field girls program in the Lackawanna Track Conference.

In her final high school meet before heading to Lehigh University, the senior cleared a spring season-best height of 5 feet, 6 inches to earn a sixth-place medal in the Class 3A high jump at the PIAA Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Seth Grove Stadium.

She adds that to a state medal won at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor Championships with a mark of 5-4 to place fifth overall.

Marzolino looked strong on all of her early attempts Saturday and secured her personal-best mark and state medal after clearing 5-6.

Palisades’ Lydia Bottelier set a state record with a clearing of 5-11½.

“I am really excited, and I am also looking forward to the future and all of the opportunities ahead,” Marzolino said. “But, I am also very grateful for all of the great experiences I have had.

“This was a very deep field and I went in looking for consistency and in the end, I was able to pull it off.”

Her teammate senior Danielle Heine finished her high school career in a tie for seventh place to earn her second state medal in the pole vault with a height of 11-6 on Friday.

Manheim Township’s Sydney Horn won with a clearing of 13-0.

“I was super glad to compete again with all of the awesome girls here,” said Heine, who placed fifth as a junior and is headed to the University of New Hampshire. “I wasn’t totally satisfied with the height, but I am also not discouraged.

“I am just thankful for the competition and grateful for all that this sport and the pole vault has given me.”