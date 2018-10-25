Article Tools Font size – + Share This

TERI LYON / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Nutritious food makes the Lyon family cat, Maude, happy and healthy.

Just like people, pets need to eat well to look and feel their best.

That’s the word from Rebecca Martino, owner of Stately Pet Supply in Clarks Summit and area expert on pet nutrition. She says the good news is that whole-food and fresh-food diets are trending for pets while their owners are becoming more educated on their nutritional needs.

A pet owner myself (we have had our cat, Maude, for five years), I am always interested in learning the most updated information on the subject. I recently asked Rebecca for her input. Here’s what she had to say:

What are recent trends in pet nutrition?

Every company wants to be the best so we’re seeing a change in, firstly, marketing. You may have seen a commercial recently showing your dog’s genetic proximity to a wolf and you should thus feed your dog like a wolf. If this were true we’d need to fast out dogs a few days a week, feed them raw meats/organs, and make them walk 20-plus miles per day. I don’t know about you, but my dogs eat every day and wear Christmas sweaters. I like to think we’ve done a great deal to improve dogs’ lives from that of a wolf.

So, I must caution consumers to not be falsely reassured by the labels on products. Marketing and pretty bags can often lead you to a product that’s wrong for your pet.

What criteria should pet owners consider when they are buying food for their pets?

What I feel to be the crucial details about a food are simply not allowed to be listed on the package. That’s a fact, they’re not allowed on a package.

1. Grade: Health status of the animal. Bone content left in the meats, etc.

2. Sourcing: Made in USA just means “assembled in USA.” Many Chinese ingredients are all over pet foods.

3. Handling: Refrigerated trucks are not the norm. Meats are often shipped with no temp control and require very high cooking temps later.

4. Manufacturing facility: What else does this factory make? What’s their testing policy? Do they retain samples for testing at a later date?

The fact of the matter is, each individual ingredient has four varying levels of quality and that which you’re buying is not specified on the package. Am I buying food made with healthy chicken, or was this the chicken that was found, well, deceased? Both will just be listed as “chicken” on the package!

What type of food/treats should owners not give to their pets?

I often say that the pet doesn’t know what a piece of bacon looks like, nor is the pet reacting to the pretty colors in the treat. These are steps companies take to appeal to our human eyes. If it looks fake, it probably is, so just stay away.

Never forget that foods such as baby carrots, apple slices and lean poached chicken are just a few things you might have in your fridge already that are wonderful for your dog, as opposed to a poor-quality commercial treat. Treats don’t have to come from a $10 box with a dog’s face on it.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.