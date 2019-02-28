Citizens Savings Bank

The Clarks Summit bank has announced the following promotions:

■ Joseph McDonald has been promoted to executive vice president/chief operating officer and treasurer. He joined the bank in October 2012 as vice president/treasurer and strategic planning, was later elevated to senior vice president/treasurer and strategic planning in April 2013, and first senior vice president/chief operating officer and treasurer in November 2015.

He will begin to take on a greater management role in the institution’s overall operations in order to achieve qualitative and quantitative objectives established by the CEO and board of directors.

■ Noreen Joyce has been promoted to vice president/corporate secretary. She started her career with the bank in April 1985 as corporate secretary. She was elevated to officer status in January 1987.

She will continue to perform a variety of tasks focused on maintenance of corporate records and providing administrative duties for executive management, the president and CEO, and chairman of the board.

■ Vincent Martone has been promoted to vice president/branch manager and security officer. He started with the bank in March 1980 as a teller and was promoted to branch manager in January 1984. In October 2007, he was elevated to assistant vice president/branch manager and security officer.

He will continue to serve as branch manager of the Honesdale office, act as the bank’s security officer and perform a variety of tasks to support the branch’s network initiatives.

Misericordia

University

The university recently honored 60 employees at the 39th annual Service Awards Dinner for having achieved milestones on their years of service to the college community.

The event included special recognition for Lalit Shah of Clarks Summit, who was honored for 25 years of service.

The University of Scranton

A book by Ann A. Pang-White, Ph.D., philosophy professor and director of Asian Studies Program at The University of Scranton was published recently.

“The Confucian Four Books for Women,” published by Oxford University Press and translated with introductions, annotations, and notes by Pang-White, of South Abington Township, is the first complete English translation of the Nü Shishu and the commentary of Wang Xiang. The 16th century book is a female counterpart to the Sishu (Four Books) compiled by Zhu Xi. It includes four books by five women authors over a span of 1,600 years and provides a look at the history and evolution of Chinese women’s writing, education, identity and philosophical discourse.

This is Pang-White’s second book. Her first, “The Bloomsbury Research Handbook of Chinese Philosophy and Gender,” was published in 2016. She has published numerous articles in scholarly journals related to her research interests in interdisciplinary aspects of Chinese philosophy and Western theories on metaphysics, ethics, political philosophy, and women.

She serves as the deputy director of the International Society for Chinese Philosophy.

Pang-White joined the faculty at Scranton in 1997. She was awarded the university’s 2010 and 2017 Provost Award for Excellence in Advancing Global Learning. In 2011, she guided the Asian Studies Program in receiving the Bringing the World to Pennsylvania: K-16 Collaborative Award from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Council for International Education.

Pang-White earned her bachelor’s degree from Tung-Hai University in Taiwan, her master’s degree from the University of South Carolina–Columbia and her doctorate from Marquette University.

Weichert,

Realtors Hibble & Associates

Teresa Mazur joined the Clarks Summit office. She joins a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents who bring many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.