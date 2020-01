SUBMITTED PHOTO PennDOT and Lackawanna Highway Safety Program recently spoke to a group of seniors at the Abington Senior Community Center in Clarks Summit as part of Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. They educated the seniors with information on senior and winter driving issues. Christina Sullivan, Lackawanna Highway Safety Program gave a presentation on Real ID. From left, first row: Sylva Queiroz, Scranton; Louise Vinskofski, Clarks Summit; Patrica Buck, Clarks Summit; Roxanne Frances, Clarks Summit and Helen Josephite, Fleetville. Second row: Christina Sullivan, Lackawanna County Highway Safety Program; John Wilk, South Abington Twp. and Delores Hyduckhak, Clarks Summit.