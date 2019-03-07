Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE GATHERING PLACE Penn State Master Gardeners Georgiann Eccleston and Sally Mahady will share their love of gardening in spring and summer classes at The Gathering Place.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Penn State Master Gardeners will offer seven classes, each dealing with care of your garden and lawn, for the coming spring and summer at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

The first class will run while the weather is still cold. Learn how to choose and care for house plants. Master Gardener Phyllis Reinhardt will discuss which plants work best for indoor gardening and how to care for them. Everyone in class will take home a small, “user-friendly” house plant on Wednesday, March 13 at noon.

Just in time for spring garden clean-up, Robin Ostermayer, a certified arborist, will explain the do’s and don’ts of pruning and tree care. She will give tips for trees both young and old on Thursday, March 28, at 6 p.m.

The third class will help get your planting area in shape. Master Gardener Georgiann Eccleston will teach how to help that stubborn NEPA soil be more fertile. On Tuesday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m., she will give easy, practical steps to make your soil better so your plants will be more flowerful and fruitful.

Before you plant, let Master Gardener Beth Bradshaw teach how to plan your backyard garden. She will discuss how to use valuable garden space for this summer’s fruits, vegetables and flowers on Tuesday, April 23 at noon.

On Wednesday, May 8, at noon, Steve Ward will share info concerning the Spotted Lantern Fly, an invasive insect that can devastate fields, vineyards, trees and landscapes. Learn how to identify the spotted lantern flies, their lifestyle, the damage they do and what to do if you have them in your area.

Summer classes will include Food Preservation on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at noon. Nicole McGeehan will show how to preserve vegetables and fruit. She will discuss safe methods for food preservation and offer free pressure canner group testing.

Another summer class, Make Your Own Hypertufa Planter, will be held at a date to be announced. These hypertufa structures are lightweight, porous material that class participants will mix and mold into decorative planters to take home.

All classes featuring the Penn State Master Gardeners will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For more info or to register, visit

GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612. The cost for each class is $5. Advance registration is requested.