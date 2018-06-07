Article Tools Font size – + Share This

From left: Chris Franchetti, Dave Lucas, Kathy Zielinski, Jo Ann Durdan, Kathy Casarin, Jahan Tabatabaie, Michele Jones, Dawn Bauman, Angela Schuback, Dave Kaminski and Renee Arledge.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Local Penn State alumni will host the 30th annual Penn State Scranton Alumni Society/James D. Gallagher Golf Tournament Monday, June 18, at the Country Club of Scranton.

The tournament, played in a captain-and-crew format, will begin with lunch on the patio at noon, followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Golf chairs are Dick Walsh, Rick Pambianco and Kathy Casarin. Tournament participants will be greeted by the Penn State Nittany Lion.

The event is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser and over the years provided hundreds of thousands of dollars for student scholarships and special projects at the campus, including nursing program facilities, upgraded classrooms and labs for the science program, a leadership conference room for students, a special team breakout room in the business building, a scoreboard for the new UGI Utilities softball field; the Nittany Lion sculpture at the campus entrance, soon-to-be-added outdoor Flex Courts; and more.

Information about fees, sponsorships and tournament details can be found online at bit.ly/2JdYhCA. Questions may be directed to alumni society members, the golf chairs or by calling the Penn State Scranton alumni office at 570-963-2537.