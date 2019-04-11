Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Penn East Federal Credit Union CEO Jeff DeBree and Keystone College President Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D. sign a lease agreement to have Penn East Federal FCU as the newest tenant in the Keystone Commons development project.

LA PLUME — Keystone College and Penn East Federal Credit Union entered into a lease agreement to have Penn East FCU as the newest tenant in the Keystone Commons development project.

Keystone Commons, currently under construction on College Avenue on campus, will house several commercial businesses, now including Penn East FCU.

Penn East Federal Credit Union is a community credit union offering membership to anyone who lives or works in Lackawanna, Luzerne or Wyoming counties. Since 1938, Penn East FCU has been safeguarding assets for families in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Today, as a community credit union, Penn East FCU serves more than 22,000 members with five locations.

Construction on the project began earlier this year. In addition to Penn East FCU, tenants will include a Steak ‘n Shake restaurant, Cawley Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, the Keystone College Campus Bookstore, and a Starbucks coffee shop inside the bookstore.

The Keystone Commons, which is located on a parcel of land that formerly served as a parking lot, is expected to open later this year.