ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTOS
Up next
Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change Band kicked off this summer’s Lakeside Wednesday Concerts on June 26 at Hillside Park. The free series will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. The lineup is as follows:
July 3 (Kids Night): Fab 3
July 10: The John Stevens Polka Band
July 17: Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy
July 24: FullCircle
July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra
Aug. 7: East Coast Trio
Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet
Aug. 21 (Kids Night): The Wanabees
Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake