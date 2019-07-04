The crowd overflowed from the pavilion at Hillside Park where Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change opened the 2019 Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series June 26.

People spread out on the grass surrounding the pavillion at Hillside Park for the first of this summerâ€™s Lakeside Wednesday Concerts. Performing on June 26 was Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change. Up next on July 3 for Kids Night is Fab 3. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photographer)