Article Tools

Font size
+
Share This
EmailFacebookTwitter

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2019:06:26 18:09:14

The crowd overflowed from the pavilion at Hillside Park where Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change opened the 2019 Lakeside Wednesday Concerts series June 26.

Photo: N/A, License: N/A, Created: 2019:06:26 19:47:16

People spread out on the grass surrounding the pavillion at Hillside Park for the first of this summerâ€™s Lakeside Wednesday Concerts. Performing on June 26 was Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change. Up next on July 3 for Kids Night is Fab 3. (Elizabeth Baumeister / Staff Photographer)

ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTOS

Up next

Paul LaBelle and the Exact Change Band kicked off this summer’s Lakeside Wednesday Concerts on June 26 at Hillside Park. The free series will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 28 from 6-8 p.m. The lineup is as follows:

July 3 (Kids Night): Fab 3

July 10: The John Stevens Polka Band

July 17: Doug Smith Band with Erin Malloy

July 24: FullCircle

July 31: Chris DiMattio with Ken McGraw’s Brass and Ivory Orchestra

Aug. 7: East Coast Trio

Aug. 14: Presbybop Quintet

Aug. 21 (Kids Night): The Wanabees

Aug. 28: Friends of the Gypsy with Senator John Blake