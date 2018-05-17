Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Jill VanGorder visited the Library today to attend the Read to Dogs program for her daughter, Courtney. She also brings Courtney to other regular programs like LEGO Club, American Girl and Crafters’ Club. Jill often picks up books to use for her preschool classroom when she visits.

Jill said mysteries are her favorite genre and, although she doesn’t have much time to read now, she is hoping to read more in the summer. When Jill was growing up, her mom took her to the library. She has always loved the library and even considered being a librarian.

Now, Jill brings her daughter to the library. They are both looking forward to the summer programs and events. Jill’s favorite author is Mary Higgins Clarke and Eric Carle for kids’ books.