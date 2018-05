Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Sandy Jacques from Mill City

What brought you to the library today?

I came to renew some DVDs and to pick up an item I had on hold. Also, to chat with staff members who have become friends over the years.

How long have you had your library card?

At least 20 years.

What did you check out today?

“Beautiful Oops” by Barney Saltzberg. I love the creative nature of this children’s book. It feeds me. It is a springboard to my own creativity. It is what is inside me.