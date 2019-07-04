Article Tools Font size – + Share This

PHOTO COURTESY OF BETTYCROCKER.COM Fireworks Push-It-Up Cakes.

Dessert tastes better when it’s pretty. The Fourth of July is a wonderful opportunity to deck out your desserts in red, white and blue.

These patriotic recipes from bettycrocker.com will earn “oohs” and “ahhs” from your family and your holiday party guests, whether you are celebrating today or later this weekend.

Red, white and blue Fourth of July

poke cake

1 box white cake mix

Water, vegetable oil and whole eggs called for on cake mix box

1 box (3 oz.) strawberry-flavored gelatin

1 cup boiling water

½ cup cold water

1 box (3.3 oz.) white chocolate-flavor instant pudding and pie filling mix

½ cup cold milk

1 container (8 oz.) frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

½ cup fresh blueberries

Heat oven to 350 (325 for dark or nonstick pan). Make and bake cake mix as directed on box for 13x9-inch pan. Cool on cooling rack 20 minutes. With tines of fork, poke holes almost to bottom of warm cake about every 1/2 inch. In medium bowl, stir gelatin and boiling water until dissolved. Stir in cold water. Carefully pour mixture evenly over top of cake. Refrigerate, loosely covered, at least 3 hours but no longer than 12 hours until serving time.

In large bowl, beat pudding mix and milk with whisk until blended and smooth. Gently stir in whipped topping. Drop by spoonfuls over top of cake; carefully spread until even. Arrange strawberries and blueberries on top of cake to look like flag. Store loosely covered in refrigerator.

Fireworks push-it-up cakes

1 box white cake mix

1¼ cups water

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3 egg whites

Red food color

Blue food color

36 plastic push-up pop containers

2 cans white frosting

2 envelopes popping rock candy

Heat oven to 350. Spray 36 mini muffin cups with cooking spray. In medium bowl, beat cake mix, water, oil and egg whites with electric mixer on low speed until moistened; beat 2 minutes on high speed until well blended. Divide batter into 2 bowls. Tint 1 bowl of batter with a few drops red food color; tint other bowl with blue food color.

Fill 18 muffin cups 2/3 full with red batter. Bake about 15 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Remove from oven. Repeat with blue batter to make an additional 18 mini cupcakes. Cool completely.

To assemble push-up cakes, drop 1 mini cupcake into each push-up pop container. Add generous teaspoon frosting to top of each cupcake. Top each with second mini cupcake; add dollops of frosting to tops of each. Sprinkle each of popping rock candy. Serve.

Red, white and

blueberry Chex bars

¼ cup unsalted butter

1 bag (10 oz.) miniature marshmallows

6 cups Corn Chex cereal

1 cup mixed freeze-dried berries (strawberries, raspberries, blueberries), plus additional for topping

1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons white vanilla baking chips

1 tablespoon coconut oil

Spray 8-inch square pan with cooking spray; line with cooking parchment paper, leaving an overhang of paper on two sides. In 4-quart saucepan, heat butter and marshmallows over medium heat, stirring frequently, until melted and smooth. Remove from heat; add cereal and freeze-dried berries, and stir to combine. Fold in 1/3 cup of the chips. They may melt a little, but that’s okay. Press mixture evenly into pan. Sprinkle with additional berries.

In small microwavable bowl, mix 2 tablespoons chips with the coconut oil; microwave uncovered on high in 30-second bursts until melted and smooth when stirred. Drizzle over top of bars. Let stand until firm before cutting, about 50 minutes. Cut into 4 rows by 3 rows.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.