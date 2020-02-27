Article Tools Font size – + Share This

I come from a family of Eastern European descent.

My father’s ancestors were Polish, and my mother’s, Slovak and Russian.

It’s safe to say that we never met a pierogi we didn’t like, or more accurately, love.

For those not familiar with pierogi (my family always used the Slovak spelling “pirohi,” pronounced “pee-DUH-hee”) they are dough dumplings filled traditionally with potato and cheese.

During the Christian season of Lent in particular (which began yesterday on Ash Wednesday), my sisters and I spent much of our childhood making the doughy delights with my grandmother in Simpson. We started by adding American Cheese to a pot full of mashed potatoes that we set aside. Then we mixed dough from flour and water, rolled it out, cut it into four-inch squares, and spooned a dollop of cheesy potato filling into each square. We folded the dough square in half, enclosing the filling, pinched the edges shut and put our pirohi onto a clean dish towel, sprinkling them lightly with flour. We either boiled them right away, topping them with a freshly fried butter-and-onion sauce, or we froze them for later use.

Made with a few simple ingredients, the dish was very affordable for our ancestors of modest means. But more than affordability or even family tradition, the flavor kept us coming back for more.

They tasted so good.

They still do.

Today, pierogies are our most popular go-to food for Lent or Christmas Eve. But we love them so much that it’s hard to limit them to a few times a year.

We’re not alone.

Locally, pierogies are popular at local summer festivals, fairs and church picnics. They are on the menu in restaurants and roadside food-and-ice cream stands. Church groups and other organizations sell them during Lent in particular, when meatless meals are in demand.

This year, the Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company will join those organizations with its First Annual Pierogi and Haluski Sale, scheduled for Friday, March 6 from 4-7 p.m. at the fire company building, 1890 Newton Ransom Blvd., Clarks Summit.

Cost will be $8 for pierogi and haluski; $5, haluski; and $1 per pierogi. Eat in or take out. Call 570-906-4906 to order.

For those who still want to make pierogies at home but don’t have time to make them from scratch, there are many frozen varieties at grocery stores and supermarkets. Fillings range from the traditional potato cheese to cabbage, prune, sauerkraut and more.

While my family still thinks nothing can beat the traditional boiled pierogies, topped with butter and onion or deep fried, modern-day cooks are getting creative reinventing a traditional favorite.

Here is a recipe by Mrs. T’s for a version with Buffalo sauce:

Buffalo Mini Pierogies

Ingredients:

1 box of your favorite variety of mini frozen pierogies

Nonstick cooking spray

½ stick butter, melted

½ cup cayenne hot sauce

½ teaspoon chili powder

Blue cheese or ranch dressing, as desired

Carrots

Celery

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400.

Combine melted butter, cayenne hot sauce and chili powder; toss with pierogies.

Coat a baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray and spread pierogies evenly on the baking sheet.

Bake for 16-18 minutes, or until pierogies are browned. For best results, turn over halfway through bake time.

Serve with blue cheese or ranch dressing, carrots and celery.

Alternative preparation:

Deep fry pierogies in 350-degree oil for three minutes or until golden brown. Toss with cayenne hot sauce mixture.

Teri Lyon is a mom, grandmom and freelance writer who lives in Glenburn Township with her cat.