Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — The Lackawanna County ARTS Engage! Task Force is seeking local groups, schools, businesses and individuals to paint ceramic butterflies for a community arts program on the theme of transformation.

The public is being encouraged to use the project as a means of sharing stories of individual or community transformation on social media. Future activities will focus on storytelling, art health and wellness and community connection.

The program, which will launch this spring, will showcase the works of art outside the county’s courthouse.

There is no charge for the butterflies, which should be done with acrylic paint. Art supplies will be made available for groups if they are unable to obtain them. To request butterflies, please contact Maureen McGuigan, Deputy Director of Arts and Culture, at 570-963-6590, ext. 102, or email arts-culture@lackawannacounty.org, or through Facebook at Lackawanna Arts and Culture Department.

The ARTS Engage! Program was created in 2008 through a partnership between the Lackawanna County Arts and Culture Department and the Lackawanna County Office of Youth and Family Service (OYFS) as a means of providing access to and supporting public arts programming that can build pro-social skills in youth. The success of this venture led to exploring how the arts can collaborate with other agencies, community groups and schools to help solve social issues, build community and increase equity. In 2016, an ARTS Engage! Task Force was launched with a mission of “improving the quality of life for Lackawanna County residents through access to and participation in artistic, creative and cultural experiences.”

ARTS Engage! Task Force Members include: Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, Lackawanna County Department of Planning and Economic Development, Lackawanna County Youth and Family Services, Lackawanna County Office of Information Technology, Lackawanna-Susquehanna Office of Behavioral Health/Intellectual Disabilities/Early Intervention Program, Lackawanna County-Susquehanna Office of Drug and Alcohol Programs, Outreach Center for Community Resources, The Deutsche Institute, Verve Vertu Art Studio and the Veterans’ Resource Coalition of NEPA.