The parade was led by members of the VFW Post No. 7069.



People lined both sides of Grove and State streets to cheer on the parade.



The Abington Heights Marching Comets perform in the parade.



A friendly wave from inside a Chinchilla Hose Co. engine.



Picking up candy thrown to them during the parade are siblings Carter, left, and Kylie Desarno.



The Abington Jr. Comets march in the parade.



Accepting 'low-fives' from a chicken during the parade are Kate and Andrew D'Elia.



A youngster waves the stars and stripes from a fire truck window during the parade.



Hosting a Lackawanna 4-H bake sale in front of the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home during the parade, from left: Ava Davis, Meg Graham, Kate Jones, Mary Booth, Emmy Jones, Abby Adamsky and Emma Adamsky.



Marching in the Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade, from left: Clarks Green Councilman David Rinaldi, Clarks Green Mayor Patty Lawler and Clarks Summit Council President Gerrie Carey.



Shea Demolition makes its annual appearance in the Clarks Summit Memorial Day Parade.



The parade steps off, led by the Clarks Summit Police Department and VFW Post No. 7096.