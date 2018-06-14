Charles Pallman began farming in South Abington Township in 1897.

“My great-great grandfather grew a lot of things,” Craig Pallman said as he spoke about the first generation of his family to farm in the Abingtons. “At that time, everybody was farming to a certain extent. Everybody grew something.”

A piece about a tour of farms was published in The Scranton Republican on July 8, 1915.

“The party assembled at the Pallman farm at 9:30 o’clock in the morning,” it read. “After the program for the day had been made clear to everyone, the men made a trip through the fields. Mr. Pallman at the present time has 108 acres under cultivation … A large quantity of the green-stuffs is sold directly to the consumer. The farm is well laid out and is conveniently located within a short distance of Clark’s Summit. The land has been used for farming for the past eighteen years.”

Five generations later, the Pallman family still operates a productive farm in South Abington Township. Known for their turkeys and you-pick strawberries, Pallman Farms on Summit Lake Road is owned by cousins, Douglas and Craig Pallman. Their fathers, Brian and Bruce are twin sons of Arthur “Dutch” Pallman. Dutch was the son of Willard Pallman and grandson of Charles.

“My great grandfather farmed here in the early 1900’s,” Craig said. “He had poultry even back then. But it was my grandfather Dutch who took the poultry business to where it’s at now. He raised turkeys and chickens and sold directly to the consumer. The poultry business is what the Pallman name is still known for in the community. We raise a little over 12,000 turkeys, which are sold over the holidays. It is all direct consumer sales. Everything that we do is for a customer base that is right here and coming to the farm to pick it up.”

Dutch and Leona Pallman’s sons were all involved on the farm. Rich, now retired, worked on the farm for years and went on to be the executive director of the Pennsylvania Farm Service Agency. Bruce and Brian grew the poultry business and started the strawberries on the farm.

“They saw the potential. We are in a highly visible area. Our dads decided that strawberries were something they wanted to experiment with,” Craig Pallman said. “It’s been almost 35 years since they planted their first strawberry field and that field has strawberries in it this year. It’s an acre and a half that runs along the Morgan Highway. They started with a 10 x 10 stand, selling directly to the community.”

Pallman Farms will participate in the Strawberry Day 5k on June 30. “We love connecting with our community,” Craig said.

Several members of the Pallman family, young and old, will run in the race and the farm will operate a vendor booth with their fresh strawberries. The acre and a half they started with has grown to more than 12 acres of strawberries to satisfy their customer base. Craig Pallman said their berries are different from the berries sold in stores.

“What sets our berries apart is the brix content,” he said. “There is a taste and quality difference between our you-pick berries and a commercially raised and shipped berry.”

Their customers agree.

Pallman Farm’s commitment to quality and a direct-to-consumer mindset has been foundational to their business.

“Both aspects of our farm, the turkeys and the strawberries, are sold directly to the consumer. Our products are not sold wholesale. There’s no middle man involved,” Craig said. “Currently, there is very little production agriculture taking place in Lackawanna County. Diversification has been important for us. Farming is tough, and there’s still a lot of risk and potential for loss.”

The Pallman family is no stranger to loss. In the early 1900’s fire claimed barns and equipment. In the 1980’s hundreds of acres of tomatoes were lost. The family fought through it. They made tough decisions and stuck it out. Each generation has risen to the task.

“There are two battles we currently face on our farm with a you-pick operation. You have to have the weather to make the crop and you have to have the weather to pick the crop. Rain and sun, but in dosages that will equal each other out, creating consistency and the right growing conditions,” Craig said.

Even with wet weather and below average temperatures, Pallman’s assures a strawberry harvest for their customers.

“We’re going to have a berry crop this year, no question. But they are late.” Craig said. “We remain optimistic and focused on the harvest season.”

Optimism and focus, along with a hard work ethic, abound in generations of the Pallman family.

“The family dynamic that exists was all fostered by Dutch, my grandfather,” shared Craig. “This was his legacy. He had his three sons all working with him on the farm and left us a good example. Our work ethic comes from him, without a doubt.”

“He was a hard worker,“ agreed Bruce Pallman. “He was always here. He might take time to get away but couldn’t wait to get home to the farm.”

Arthur “Dutch” Pallman passed away in 2009. He lived to see his sons and grandsons carry on what he started.

“Dad would be very proud of the boys,” Bruce said. “This was important to him. They are keeping it all going.”

Craig and Douglas Pallman are doing more than keeping it going. More than the family legacy of farming started by their great-great grandfather, Charles Pallman. More than the poultry business that their grandfather, Dutch Pallman built his name. And more than the strawberries started by their dads, Bruce and Brian Pallman.

They are building something of their own here on Summit Lake Road.

Summit Harvest is a tomato packing and distribution business Douglas and Craig Pallman opened in 2000.

“One of the fondest memories Douglas and I have of him (Dutch), is when we were getting started with our facet of the business, the Summit Harvest side, he was here every day to see it,” Craig said. “He watched it happen. He saw us take something that wasn’t originally here and create it.”

Dutch’s sons, Bruce and Brian are fixtures on the farm. “They are semi-retired but still the first ones here and the last to leave every day. This is their life,” Craig Pallman shared. Now Craig and Douglas carry on the legacy of generations. “We have a commitment to not undermine the family name.”

When you visit Pallman farms to pick berries, you gain more than a bucket of fresh strawberries. You carry out the fruit of a family legacy, proving hard work, strong family values and focused dedication make a difference.

A legacy as rich as the soil their strawberries grow in.

Strawberry Day 5k & Festival

Look for the Pallman Farms vendor booth June 30 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at National Running Center, Davis St. in Clarks Summit

Features a 5k run/walk and Kids’ Fun Run, strawberry shortcake, children’s games, vendors and more.

To register for the race or more information, contact Ashley at NRC 570-586-1620 or visit bit.ly/2k94LYw.

Pick Your Own Strawberries

Strawberry Picking at Pallman Farms, 1511 Summit Lake Road, South Abington Township, begins on or around June 20. Follow Pallman Farms on Facebook or call 570-587-3258 for info.