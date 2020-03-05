CLARKS SUMMIT — Thirty Abington Heights junior and senior students submitted entries in the Our Town student art show Feb. 9 at The Gathering Place.
The overall winner was Lauren Koczwara for her drawing “Corsage.”
Other winners are as follows.
Seniors:
Alexa Ford, winner in Painting for “Life Within Death”
Anne McHale, winner in Photography for “The Butterfly Effect”
Marnie Granville, winner in 3-D art for “Wire Jewelry”
Spencer Janus, winner in Mixed Media for “Cloiro”
Rachel Hunter, winner in Drawing for “Cookies”
Juniors:
Noelle Fantanarosa for her drawing “Tacks”
Lauren Heine for her mixed media “Floating Through the Senses”
Matt Nzasi for his photography “Nzasi Photography”