SUBMITTED PHOTO Lauren Koczwara, overall winner for her drawing ‘Corsage,’ with her mother, Mary Koczwara, father, John Koczwara, and grandmother, Daria Schuster.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Thirty Abington Heights junior and senior students submitted entries in the Our Town student art show Feb. 9 at The Gathering Place.

The overall winner was Lauren Koczwara for her drawing “Corsage.”

Other winners are as follows.

Seniors:

Alexa Ford, winner in Painting for “Life Within Death”

Anne McHale, winner in Photography for “The Butterfly Effect”

Marnie Granville, winner in 3-D art for “Wire Jewelry”

Spencer Janus, winner in Mixed Media for “Cloiro”

Rachel Hunter, winner in Drawing for “Cookies”

Juniors:

Noelle Fantanarosa for her drawing “Tacks”

Lauren Heine for her mixed media “Floating Through the Senses”

Matt Nzasi for his photography “Nzasi Photography”