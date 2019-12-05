Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Our Town artwork by Shirley Eagen

CLARKS SUMMIT — Our Town notecards featuring scenes of local businesses will be on sale for the holiday season and continuing into January. The sale of these notecards will benefit the Abington Heights Student Art Show to be held on Feb. 9.

Each packet of cards includes 12 different scenes hand-drawn by local artist Shirley Eagen, including the library, post office and local churches.

Eagen is a Clarks Summit resident whose artwork reflects the beauty of our town and many other places. She has donated the artwork on these cards to give back to the community through the scholarships awarded to Abington Heights students at the art show.

Packets of cards may be purchased at The Gathering Place, the Abington Community Library, the Waverly Deli and Waverly General Store or from members of the Abington Heights Civic League. The cost is $15 and all funds go to the students. This support for young artists is co-sponsored by the Abington Heights Civic League, The Gathering Place and the Abington Business and Professional Association.

For more information, visit GatheringPlaceCS.org or call 570-881-7612.