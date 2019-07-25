Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CLARKS SUMMIT — Local musician and vocalist Abby Calin Zieger will instruct and entertain on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit in the Act II: Opera class.

The cost of the class is $10.

Zieger’s experience and talent in opera makes her an ideal presenter to help others understand this time-honored musical art form. She will explain the basics of opera performers and productions, concentrating on La Traviata by Guiseppe Verdi. She will make this famous work more user-friendly, her operatic singing adding to the instruction.

Anyone wanting to pursue this opera further may sign up for the bus trip to Glimmerglass Opera in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Aug. 13. Jean and Gene Starke sponsor two annual trips to this venue. The first trip will feature “La Traviata” and the second trip on Aug. 20 will include “Showboat” by Oscar Hammerstein and Jerome Kern.

For more information or to register for the opera class or the bus trips, visit

gatheringplacecs.org or call 570-881-7612.