SUBMITTED PHOTO Wayne Hiller, right, the Lackawanna County trolley museum and facilities manager, presents a plaque and prize to Peggy Yanul of Our Lady of Peace. The school finished in first place in the Lackawanna County Electric City Trolley Museum’s Trim A Tree Challenge. Students from area districts were involved in the decorating competition. The Christmas trees were displayed over the holidays at the museum where visitors judged and voted for their favorites.