NEWTON TWP. — There will be an informational meeting for all Abington Heights School District students (and their parents) interested in forming Odyssey of the Mind teams on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7 p.m. in the Abington Heights Middle School auditorium. The goal of the meeting is to explain the Odyssey program and form the teams.

Odyssey of the Mind is a worldwide creative problem solving competition. This program is best suited for students who are self-motivated and dedicated. Coaches guide the teams, but the teams must do all their own work and develop their own solutions.

The program is limited only by the number of students who want to participate and the number of parents who are willing to coach.