CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will host or participate in the following events this month. All will be held at the VFW, 402 Winola Road unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Oct. 3: 6:30 p.m. VFW House Committee meeting, then 7 p.m. VFW monthly meeting.

Wednesday, Oct. 9: Annual shuffleboard league will start. Sign-up sheet is on events board.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m. Keystone College homecoming parade will be lead by Abington Memorial VFW color guard at the college.

Saturday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m. Enjoy the musical entertainment of Marilyn Kennedy.

Sunday, Oct. 13, Happy birthday, U.S. Navy (244 years old).

Saturday, Oct. 26, “Annual VFW Auxiliary spaghetti dinner.