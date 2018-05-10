Article Tools Font size – + Share This



New audio books at the Abington Community Library.

“Hag-Seed” by Margaret Atwood

Felix is at the top of his game as Artistic Director of the Makeshiweg Theatre Festival. His productions are amazed and confounded. Now he’s staging a Tempest like no one else, not only will it boost his reputation, it will heal emotional wounds. That was the plan. Instead, after an act of treachery, Felix is living in exile, haunted by memories of his daughter and brewing revenge.

After twelve years, revenge finally arrives in the shape of a theatre course at a nearby prison. Here, Felix and his inmate actors will put on his Tempest and snare the traitors who destroyed him. It’s magic.Will it remake Felix as his enemies fall?

“The Dollhouse” by Fiona Davis

When she arrives at the famed Barbizon Hotel Darby McLaughlin is everything her modeling agency roommates aren’t. She’s plain, self-conscious, homesick, and utterly convinced she doesn’t belong a notion the models do nothing to disabuse. When Darby befriends Esme, she’s introduced to an entirely new side of New York City: seedy downtown jazz clubs where the music is as addictive as the heroin that’s used there, the startling sounds of bebop, and even the possibility of romance.

Over half a century later, the Barbizon’s gone condo and most of its past guests are forgotten. Rumors of Darby’s involvement in a deadly skirmish with a hotel maid back in 1952 haunt the halls of the building as surely as the melancholy music that floats from the elderly woman’s rent-controlled apartment. It’s a combination too intoxicating for journalist Rose Lewin, Darby’s upstairs neighbor, to resist, not to mention the perfect distraction from her own imploding personal life. Yet as Rose’s obsession deepens, the ethics of her investigation become increasingly murky, and neither woman will remain unchanged when the shocking truth is finally revealed.

“The Punishment She Deserves” by Elizabeth George

The cozy, bucolic town of Ludlow is stunned when one of its most revered citizens, Ian Druitt, is accused of a serious crime. While in police custody, Ian is found dead. Did he kill himself or was he murdered?

Barbara Havers is sent to Ludlow to investigate the chain of events that led to Ian’s death, all the evidence points to suicide. Somehow Barbara can’t shake the feeling that she’s missing something. She decides to take a closer look at the seemingly ordinary inhabitants of Ludlow only to discover that almost everyone in town has something to hide.

“Eligible” by Curtiss Sittenfeld

Liz is a magazine writer in her late thirties who, like her yoga instructor older sister, Jane, lives in New York City. When their father has a health scare, they return to their childhood home in Cincinnati to help only to discover that the sprawling Tudor they grew up in is crumbling and the family is in disarray.

Youngest sisters Kitty and Lydia are too busy with their CrossFit workouts and Paleo diets to get jobs. Mary, the middle sister, is earning her third online master’s degree and barely leaves her room, and Mrs. Bennet has one thing on her mind how to marry off her daughters.

Enter Chip Bingley, a handsome new-in-town doctor who recently appeared on the juggernaut reality TV dating show Eligible. Now the fun begins.

“Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult

Ruth Jefferson is a labor and delivery nurse with more than 20 years experience. During her shift, Ruth begins a routine checkup on a newborn, only to be told a few minutes later that she’s been reassigned to another patient. The parents are white supremacists and don’t want Ruth, who is African American, to touch their child. The hospital complies with their request, but the next day, the baby goes into cardiac distress while Ruth is alone in the nursery. Does she obey orders or does she intervene?

Ruth hesitates before performing CPR and, as a result, is charged with a serious crime. Kennedy McQuarrie, a white public defender, takes her case but gives unexpected advice: Kennedy insists that mentioning race in the courtroom is not a winning strategy. Conflicted by Kennedy’s counsel, Ruth tries to keep life as normal as possible for her family as the case becomes a media sensation. As the trial moves forward, Ruth and Kennedy must gain each other’s trust, and come to see that what they’ve been taught their whole lives about others and themselves might be wrong.

“The Running Girl” by Sara Blaedel

Louise gets a call from her son, Jonas. It’s every parent’s worst nightmare: a school party has ended in terrifying chaos after a group of violent teenagers forced their way into the building in search of alcohol and valuables. Dashing to the scene, Louise discovers one of the students gravely injured while attempting to run for help. Now the girl’s mother, pushed to her emotional breaking point, will do anything to make those who hurt her daughter pay.

So when someone targets the gang members with a vicious attack, the girl’s mother is the obvious suspect. Louise can’t shake the feeling that the case might not be as cut-and-dry as it first appears. Someone is lying, but who?

“Shoot First” by Stuart Woods

Stone Barrington is enjoying a round of golf in Key West when the game is violently interrupted and it seems as if the target of the disturbance may have been one of his playing companions. Soon, it becomes clear that this incident is only the first in a deadly scheme to push the beautiful young woman out of the way and put her company’s valuable secrets up for grabs.

Stone embarks on a quest to protect his lovely new companion while searching for the mastermind behind the plot against her. He may find that her enemy is far more resourceful and dangerous than he could have anticipated.

“Faith” by Jimmy Carter

All his life, President Jimmy Carter has been a courageous exemplar of faith. Now he shares the lessons he learned. In this book, his primary goal is to explore the broader meaning of faith, its far-reaching effect on our lives, and its relationship to past, present, and future events in America and around the world. As President Carter examines faith’s many meanings, he describes how to accept it, live it, how to doubt and find faith again. A serious and moving reflection from one of America’s most admired and respected citizens.

“In This Moment” by Karen Kingsbury

Hamilton High Principal Wendell Quinn is tired of the violence, drug abuse, teen pregnancies and low expectations at his Indianapolis school. A single father of four, Quinn is a Christian and a family man. He wants to see change in his community, so he starts a voluntary after-school Bible Study and prayer program. He knows he is risking his job by leading the program, but the high turnout at every meeting encourages him.

A year later, violence and gang activity are down, test scores are up and drug use and teen pregnancy have plummeted. The program is clearly working until one parent calls the press. Now Quinn faces a lawsuit that could ruin everything.

Facing a storm of national attention and criticism, Quinn is at a crossroads he must choose whether to shut down the program or stand up for himself and his students.

“The Wife” by Alafair Burke

When Angela met Jason Powell at a dinner party in East Hampton, she assumed their romance would be a short-lived fling. To her surprise, Jason had other plans, and they married the following summer. For Angela, the marriage turned out to be a chance to reboot her life. She and her son were finally able to move out of her mother’s home to Manhattan, where no one knew about her tragic past.

Six years later, thanks to a bestselling book and a growing media career, Jason has become a cultural lightning rod, placing Angela near the spotlight she worked so carefully to avoid. When a college intern makes an accusation against Jason, and another woman, Kerry Lynch, comes forward with an even more troubling allegation, their perfect life begins to unravel. Jason insists he is innocent, and Angela believes him. When Kerry disappears, Angela is forced to take a closer look at both the man she married and the women she chose not to believe.