PHOTO COURTESY OF MAKAELA JOHNSON Students walk across the campus of Clarks Summit University.

SOUTH ABINGTON TWP. — Prospective students are invited to experience life at Clarks Summit University (CSU) during the school’s free open house from Nov. 29–30. Guests will attend class and chapel, hear from a panel of students, receive a tour of the nationally recognized “most beautiful Bible college campus in the U.S.” and get face time with faculty members.

Everything, including on-campus accommodations and meals for students, is offered free of charge to registered guests.

One benefit of attending an open house is the ability to interact directly with current students, the people who could give the most accurate information to prospective students about the CSU experience.

Parents can take part in activities like meeting experts who can help them navigate the financial aspect of a college education. At the financial information sessions, the director of admissions, Drew Whipple helps families understand the total cost of their student’s degree, from freshman year through graduation.

Register for the event at Discover.ClarksSummitU.edu.

No-Fee November

Clarks Summit University is offering prospective students a free application this month. No-Fee November, a fun spin on “No-Shave November,” allows students to apply to CSU without any application fees. Using the code “November” at Discover.ClarksSummitU.edu waives the $40 application fee. And, students who officially enroll as undergraduate students by Dec. 15 get $1,000 toward the device of their choice when they arrive on campus in the fall.

This fee-free opportunity is just one of the ways CSU helps students save money. Powerful programs like locked-in tuition help students plan and save. Although college tuition typically increases from year to year, students at CSU enjoy a predictable cost throughout their undergraduate experience. Whatever the tuition rate when a student enters school, that rate will remain consistent for his or her entire undergraduate experience, saving the student more than $6,000 over the cost of the degree.

“Essentially the timing of November is perfect because it gives students time to do all their homework, research their options and get all the information,” explains Whipple. “Then our role is to help them put it all together.”

He advises students, “Start your education with a clear direction,” and he says CSU can help students get to that point through financial and career planning sessions. Through campus visits, people can request a Career Direct Assessment. From a faith-based perspective and with cutting edge technology, the assessment helps individuals pinpoint their strengths; then a Career Direct Consultant from CSU will guide the student through how the results can impact their education and career choices.

Save the Date to Sing in the Christmas Season

CSU’s Department of Music will present its annual Christmas concert on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 8 at 3 and 7 p.m. The concert, which includes vocal and instrumental performances, will be held in the Murphy Memorial Library on the CSU campus.

A musical celebration of Christ’s birth, the concert combines traditional favorites, audience sing-alongs and fresh pieces. This annual tradition rings in the season by helping people focus on Christ’s birth. For more, visit ClarksSummitU.edu/events.