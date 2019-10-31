Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Memorial VFW Post 7069 will host or participate in the following events and activities this month.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 9 a.m.: Lakeland High School Veterans Day Ceremony.

Thursday, Nov. 7, 6:30 p.m.: VFW House Committee meeting, then 7 p.m. VFW monthly meeting.

Friday, Nov. 8, 8:30 a.m.: Clarks Summit Elementary School Veterans Day ceremony.

Friday, Nov. 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Lackawanna Bar Association will host “Wills for Heros.”

Friday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m.: Veterans Day ceremony at Elan Gardens.

Friday, Nov. 8, 5-7 p.m.: Spaghetti dinner at the Waverly Community House (free and open to the public).

Saturday Nov. 9, 8 p.m.: “Wand’ring Aloud” will perform music of the 60’s-80’s.

Sunday, Nov. 10: “Happy birthday U.S. Marines” - 244 years old.

Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.: Allied Services DePaul School Veterans Day ceremony and luncheon.

Monday, Nov. 11, 11:45 a.m.: Keystone College’s Veterans Day luncheon and ceremony.

Monday, Nov. 11, 6 p.m.: Veterans Day Ceremony inside the Clarks Summit VFW banquet room.

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m.: Veterans Day ceremony at Abington Manor.

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 6 p.m.: VFW auxiliary monthly meeting.

Sunday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m.: VFW District 10 meeting at the Clarks Summit VFW.

Wednesday, Nov. 27, 8 p.m.: “Thanksgiving Eve” - enjoy the musical entertainment of “Marilyn Kennedy.”

Thursday, Nov. 28: club closed for Thanksgiving day.