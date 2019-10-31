Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Libraries in Lackawanna County are collecting pajamas for Friends of the Poor throughout the month of November. See the flyer at any library for more information.

The Library will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 5 for Election Day/Staff Development Day and Monday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. The Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and remain closed Nov. 28 for Thanksgiving Day.

Join the library for its annual Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All items are 100% handmade by local artisans. From honey to scones, paper products to wreaths, skin care items to jewelry, there is something for everyone. Admission is free. Visit the Library now to take a chance on a variety of raffle baskets. Raffle tickets are 2 for $1, 12 for $5, and 25 for $10.

The library’s fall bus trip is back and going to Bethlehem to experience its Christkindlmarkt on Friday, Nov. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Recognized as one of the best holiday markets in the U.S., Christkindlemarkt boasts handmade works by more than 150 of the nation’s finest artisans. Tickets are $45 for the bus and admission to the market. Space is limited.

Save the date! Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. the library is hosting a Charles Dickens Tea at the Tripp House in Scranton. Get in the holiday spirit as you listen to the daughter of Charles Dickens share about the beloved novel, “A Christmas Carol.” Our Cabaret Carolers will provide festive, live music, and a full tea spread of sandwiches and sweets aims to satisfy. Tickets are $35 for library cardholders and $40 for non-library cardholders. Space is limited.

All ages

Family movie night



Friday, Nov. 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.Bring the whole family to a special showing of the Pixar movie “Coco.” Come in costume if you’d like. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Snacks will be provided. Bring your own comfy blankets and pillows.

Monday movie matinee

Monday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first Monday of every month we will be watching a family friendly movie at the library. All ages are welcome.

Library closed for election day/staff development day

Tuesday, Nov. 5 the library will be closed but is open 24/7 online at lclshome.org/abington.

Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace

Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace boasts one-stop shopping for all your holiday gift needs. With more than 25 vendors, you can’t possibly leave without finding something perfect for everyone on your list.

Closed for Veterans Day

Monday, Nov. 11 the library will be closed but is open 24/7 atlclshome.org/abington.

Insulin Support Group

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are using a pump or are considering it. The theme is “A Taste of Mindfulness.” A certified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required.

Bethlehem bus trip

Friday, Nov. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Start your holiday season off on a festive note as you travel to Bethlehem to visit their Christkindlmarkt. Twice recognized as one of the best holiday markets in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, this heart-warming holiday event features aisles of handmade works by more than 150 of the nation’s finest artisans, handmade ornaments, nutcrackers and collectibles from Germany and more. Seats are extremely limited so register soon. $45 for admission and bus seat.

Closing early at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27. Library is closing early but is open 24/7 atlclshome.org/abington.

Closed for Thanksgiving day

Thursday, Nov. 28. Library is closed but is open 24/7 atlclshome.org/abington.

Black Friday family bingo

Friday, Nov. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. If shopping isn’t your thing, join us for Black Friday BINGO. We’ll have 15 BINGO games and all gift cards as prizes. This is a family-friendly event and will feature light refreshments. $5 for an individual and $10 for a family (no limit).

Adults

Caring Hands

Every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always in Stitches

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Mahjong

Every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Join the group of National Mahjong League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

Families Helping Families

Every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble

Every Thursday from 12:30-3 p.m. Join an enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

Latin Language Club

Every Friday from 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

Medicare annual enrollment

Friday, Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Would you like assistance in reviewing or changing your Prescription Drug Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan for the upcoming year? The APPRISE program is sponsored by the voluntary action center, and is a state-funded program through the Area Agency on Aging, that can assist you. Register with APPRISE at 570-347-5616. No drop ins. For adults.

Library board meeting

Monday, Nov. 4 from 7-8 p.m. The board of trustees of Abington Community Library will hold its monthly meeting. All are welcome.

Creative Writing with Carol King

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 13, 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. Creative writing: Everyone has a head full of story ideas, perhaps even fullfledged stories that have never actually been put on paper. In this class, you will learn how to overcome the blocks that keep you from turning those ideas into reality. You will also learn how to distill those ideas into stories using description, characterization, dialogue and plotting. Class began Sept. 25. New students welcome.

Memoir / Nonfictionwriting With Carol King

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 13, 20 from 1-3 p.m. Students in this class will be mining their own lives or those of family members to turn memories into stories using all the techniques of good fiction writing. We will also discuss the differences between fiction and nonfiction and consider what is necessary to make a personal memoir into a story or book that appeals to a more general audience. Class began Sept. 25. New students welcome.

What is Tech Neck?

Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 7-8 p.m. Significant advances in technology, specifically mobile phones, tablets and computers, have led to a decline in good posture and an increase in neck and back pain. When forward head and rounded shoulder posture is maintained for extended periods of time, many painful issues arise such as neck pain and stiffness, pain radiating to one side of your neck, shoulder blade or arm, or weakness or numbness in your arm or hand. Various interventions will be discussed to find relief from this condition. A physical therapist will be available to answer your questions. For adults. Teens may sign up with a parent.

Paper Crafting: Tips, Tools and Techniques with Maria Pappa

Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Winter Beauty. Create a beautiful winter-themed home decor piece. Materials fee: $16 due to instructor the night of the class.

Scholarships, Scholarships, Scholarships

Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There are scholarships for you. This workshop assists participants with finding scholarships, writing essays, as well as showing students where to find them. This is a great workshop for new and enrolled students.

Essential Oils with Kristy Bayle

Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Come make your own essential oil diffuser bracelet. Follow a pattern or design your own. All supplies and essential oil sample is covered in the $10 materials fee. Learn fun facts about essential oils and how to take care of your diffuser bracelet, and there will be giveaways. Call the library at 570-587-3440 and reserve your spot.

Mystery Book Club

Tuesday, Nov. 12 from 7-8:30 p.m. "Mr. Churchill’s Secretary" by Susan Elia MacNeal.

Technology scheduling session

Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

Craft & Chat

Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Medicare annual enrollment

Friday, Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Would you like assistance in reviewing or changing your Prescription Drug Plan or Medicare Advantage Plan for the upcoming year? The APPRISE program is sponsored by the voluntary action center, and is a state funded program through the Area Agency on Aging, that can assist you. Register with APPRISE at 570-347-5616. No drop ins please.

Painting with Sharon Mcardle

Monday, Nov. 18 from 6-8 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for adults who have always wanted to take a painting class but were afraid to try. A materials fee of $10 is due to instructor at the time of the class. Theme: Festive Holiday Bells with Acrylic.

Books + Bites

Monday, Nov. 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This is the library's newest book club. Discuss a selected book while eating and enjoying specially curated food which relates to the book in some way. The book discussion will focus on “Alaskan Holiday” by Debbie Macomber.

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers

Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. The mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees, or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome.

Civil War round table

Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 7-8:30 p.m. A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics.

College financial aid workshop

Wednesday, Nov. 20 6:30-7:30 p.m. This workshop will discuss the FAFSA form and all the information you need to understand to maximize the amount of financial aid you are eligible to receive, how to pick colleges that will give the best financial aid packages, how to send your child to an expensive private university for less than a state school, and how to negotiate your financial aid offer.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa

Thursday, Nov. 21 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Season of Joy. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

The Pleasure of Painting

Friday, Nov. 22 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Paint “Lovely Pears” for yourself or to give away. Beginner to intermediate painters welcome. Limited to 12 participants. Materials fee of $25 per person due at time of class. All materials will be provided. Facilitated by artist Mark Perry.

All day Craft & Chat

Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

Painting with Sharon Mcardle

Monday, Nov. 25 from 6-8 p.m. This is the perfect opportunity for adults who have always wanted to take a painting class but were afraid to try. A materials fee of $10 is due to instructor at the time of the class. Theme: Festive Holiday Bells with Acrylic.

Teens

Pokemon Club

Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love Pokemon? Come ready to trade and discuss with friends. This group will meet at the tables in the children’s library as there will be no consistent staff supervision. Teens: grades 5-8

What is Tech Neck?

Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 7-8 p.m. Significant advances in technology, specifically mobile phones, tablets and computers, have led to a decline in good posture and an increase in neck and back pain. When forward head and rounded shoulder posture is maintained for extended periods of time, many painful issues arise such as neck pain and stiffness, pain radiating to one side of your neck, shoulder blade or arm, or weakness or numbness in your arm or hand. Various interventions will be discussed to find relief from this condition. A physical therapist will be available to answer your questions. For adults; teens may sign up with a parent.

Teen Reading Lounge

Friday, Nov. 15 from 4:15-5 p.m. End your week hanging out with friends and discussing the latest book. Read and chat about “The Downstairs Girl” by Stacey Lee this month. Snacks will be plentiful and there will be an accompanying art project. Each participant will receive a copy of the book to keep. Ask for it at the circulation desk when you sign up. Teens: grades 5-12

DIY Letters

Friday, Nov. 15 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Decorate your own letters with paint, glitter, yarn and other materials. All supplies provided. Snacks too. Registration is required. Teens: grades 5-8

ACL-TLC Meeting

Tuesday, Nov. 26 from 4-5 p.m. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections, etc. Share your thoughts and ideas. Teens: grades 5-12

Children

Storytimes for Children

Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays Nov. 1, 8, 15, 22 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays Nov. 6, 13, 20 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays Nov. 12, 19, 26 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Veterans Day Storytime

Monday, Nov. 4 from 10:30-11 a.m. Cassie Kobeski from Compassionate Care Hospice will read "Veterans: Heroes in Our Neighborhood." Then, create cards that she will take back with her to share with local veterans. Children: Ages 3-5

Chess Club for kids

Monday, Nov. 4 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet up with other kids who are interested in playing chess. If you have a favorite game board, bring it along. This group will meet at the tables in the main children’s area as there will be no consistent staff supervision. No registration required. Children: grades 1-5

Around the World Storytime

Thursday, Nov. 7 from 6:30-7 p.m. Enjoy stories featuring different languages and cultures during this special storytime sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Siblings welcome.

Children: Ages 2-5

Read to dogs

Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get in some reading practice with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. No registration required. Children: grades K-4

American Girl: Josefina

Thursday, Nov. 14 from 6:30 -7:30 p.m. An evening of themed activities and readings featuring American Girl Josefina. Bring your doll along if you’d like. Children: grades K-4

Crafters’ Club

Monday, Nov. 18 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. All materials will be provided. Come and craft with friends. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Children: grades 3-5

Math & Science Club

Monday, Nov. 25 from 4:15-5 p.m. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the Library’s new Math & Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. Children: grades K-4

More info

Stop by the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit, or call 570-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events. The library is open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington, where a calendar is available for printing. You can also follow the library on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.