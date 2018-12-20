Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED ARTWORK An 'Our Town' notecard design created by local artist Shirley Wagner Eagen depicts a covered bridge at South Abington Park.

CLARKS SUMMIT —Three community organizations, The Gathering Place, the Abington Business and Professional Association and the Abington Heights Civic League, will be selling “Our Town” notecards to raise funds toward the Abington Heights Students Art Scholarships, to be awarded on Feb. 8.

The notecards, created by local artist Shirley Wagner Eagen, feature pastel images of Abington-area businesses and landmarks.

Eagen believes in giving back to her community, so 100 percent of the funds raised will go toward scholarship money for senior students at Abington Heights.

Some of the places pictured on the set of 12 notecards in each packet are the Waverly Deli, Everything Natural, Our Lady of the Snows Church and the Abington Community Library.

Notecards will be for sale for $15 at local businesses, the library and at The Gathering Place. Anyone wishing to purchase some may also call Anne at 570-881-7612 or email thegatheringplacecs@ gmail.org.