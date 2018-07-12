Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN / FOR THE ABINGTON SUBURBAN Danielle Fleming of NOTE Fragrances recently announced the business’ Clarks Summit location, which opened as a pop-up shop in December, is here to stay.

CLARKS SUMMIT — When Danielle Fleming of NOTE Fragrances decided to turn the 312 South State Street pop-up shop she opened in 2017 into a permanent one, it was like coming home.

In 2001, Fleming opened Danielle & Co., a bath and body business. Started in her kitchen, it grew into a retail space on State Street in Clarks Summit in 2003, offering scented products such as candles, soaps and lotions.

Just out of grad school, Fleming discovered the power of scent as she worked with her degrees in psychology and counseling. She researched the effect of scents on mood and behavior, becoming self-taught in the art and science of perfumery.

Offered a senior analyst positon at Firmenish, the world’s largest privately owned fragrance company, Fleming helped determine what fragrances would sell and further established

herself in the industry.

Deciding to create her own brand with a focus on how people personally and emotionally connect to scent, Fleming developed a fine fragrance line.

NOTE Fragrances

opened in Scranton in

November 2013.

Small fragrance companies allow perfumers to be artists and

Fleming

developed an idea where her customers could be

artists too. At NOTE, clients are invited into the process of creating fragrance from scent families in a custom perfume studio.

Customers learn about perfume structure and how base, bridge and top notes are put together. An intimate connection is built with their fragrances because they are able to personally create them.

Brides have the opportunity to make a custom scent for their wedding day.

Private events can be held at NOTE where guests

create a custom fragrance of their own.

“It’s very unique and specialized to what that person wants,” Fleming said of the custom studio. “The concept is patent pending and we hope to one day franchise it.”

NOTE is co-owned by Danielle and her husband Mark Bonfiglio. The couple met in grad school and have been married seven years.

“He’s been part of the journey the entire time,” Fleming said, smiling.

They have ten team members.

“We have a really great team and most have been with me for years,”

Fleming said.

This includes her family members, who were there at the beginning. Her mother and aunt helped her start Danielle & Co. in Clarks Summit.

Fleming is a Clarks

Summit native and graduate of Abington Heights.

“There’s something to

be said about opening a

business in a small town,” she said. “Clarks Summit is community-oriented and has a little hamlet feel to it. A people-stroll-by type of town. I love that about it.”

Fleming and Bonfiglio opened their NOTE pop-up shop on South State Street for the 2017 holiday season. Testing the market was a success and after beating projections in its first two weeks they decided to make the location in Clarks Summit permanent.

“People embraced it and we got to see a lot of our customers from Danielle & Co.,” Fleming shared. “It was a really nice homecoming in a sense. We enjoy being back in this community.”

The shop next door to Duffy’s Coffee House has free parking and other businesses nearby for clients to visit. It offers NOTE’s line of fragrances, candles, soaps and body cremes as well as the custom perfume studio. It also features local and

national makers’ products.

NOTE’s own line of fine fragrances is still the best-selling brand in the store.

“White Pepper Mandarin,” a fresh and easy scent both male and female customers love, is a best seller.

“Whether you are looking to pamper yourself or someone else you’ll most likely find what you’re looking for here,” Fleming said.

NOTE’s founder and CEO has been recognized as “Top 20 to Know in the Beauty Industry” by GCI Magazine and her awards include “Woman Entrepreneur of the Year,” “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” and the “US Senate Award for Entrepreneurship,” among others. She has been featured in Elle and Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Anyone who knows Danielle, knows she is just getting started.

What’s more, Fleming shows a genuine respect and kindness for others. This is evident as she partners with the community and encourages her clients to patronize other businesses.

“We had people who were coming from out of town to see us. They wanted to know where they could go to shop, eat, stay and adventure,” she said. “So, we made a list that we put up on our website and gave to customers in print as well. That way, they could explore the city after their NOTE experience. We bring that forward for both of our locations and do a Scranton Saturday and Summit Sunday. Each week we feature a business. We post a photo on our social media platforms and talk about what we love about that business. We encourage people to go and check them out. It’s spreading the local love to our followers.”

November will mark five years since NOTE began, and one year since it ‘popped up’ on South State Street.

Like a lingering scent,

the business leaves a

lasting impression.

Visit NOTE at its Scranton or Clarks Summit

locations or online at

notefragrances.com.