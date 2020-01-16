Article Tools Font size – + Share This



NEWTON TWP. — The annual Northeast Vegetable Meeting will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Newton Ransom Fire Company on Newton Ransom Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., with a hot buffet lunch included.

The event is an opportunity to hear from vegetable specialists conducting the latest research on vegetable production and to share ideas with other vegetable growers.

The sessions will provide information on a variety of topics including: best horticultural and pest management practices for potato growers; early season vegetable weed control; pesticide label: directions for use; vegetable disease management update; Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Pesticide Applicator Hot Topics; and stop the bleed, being prepared for a farm emergency.

The “Stop the Bleed” activity will provide current information on how to save lives in an emergency.

Pesticide applicator recertification credits have been assigned to the meeting, and they are two core and five category credits.

Speakers will be Bob Leiby from the Pennsylvania Potato Cooperative; Beth Gugino, Dwight Lingenfelter, John Esslinger from Penn State University, Chris Santore from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, and Kathy Bommer from Geisinger.

The registration fee is $36 and includes morning refreshments, lunch and handouts. Advance registration is encouraged for an accurate lunch count.

Registration can be made online at extension.psu.edu/vegetable-meeting or by calling 1-877-345-0691.