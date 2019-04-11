SCRANTON — These days, a walk around the Albright Memorial Library takes guests around the world.

The library, 500 Vine St., is the first stop of a traveling exhibit called “Seven Continents,” which showcases the photography of North Abington Township resident Leela Baikadi. The exhibit is visiting several local libraries. Baikadi, a travel lover, has visited all seven continents and the exhibit features seven photos, one from each. Most of the photos depict Baikadi’s favorite thing about traveling: the people.

“I just love the way the people are,” she said. “They have their own cultures, but they’re still people. They get upset. They make mistakes. Just like us.”

Baikadi has been taking pictures her entire life. When she was a little girl growing up in India, a box camera proved a companion and she snapped pictures of scenery there. Though she’s been taking photos her whole life, she doesn’t consider herself a photographer, but rather a multimedia artist, as she also paints, quilts and engages in performance art as well. Photography is just an extension of that, she said.

She likes to take candid shots during her travels that capture emotion, she said.

“I’m always drawn to feeling and moods. I always try to capture that,” Baikadi said.

Picking just one photo to represent each continent she visited proved a bit of a challenge, Baikadi said. The ones she selected include a Native American at a pow-wow in Clarks Summit, a scene from a city square in Luxor, Egypt and a Turkish woman making yufka, a type of bread.

Even the selection from Antarctica conveys emotion. No people live in the part of the continent where she visited, only penguins and sea life, Baikadi said. The picture depicts one of those birds with its wings outstretched, as if the animal is moving with a purpose or dancing.

It’s not the first time Baikadi’s photographs have been featured in local libraries. Another showcased photos and information about Antarctica. One showcasing Baikadi’s art depicting different ways of life and scenes from around the world is a good fit for local libraries because it offers a glimpse of other parts of the world to patrons, said Renee Roberts, young adult services and project manager at the Abington Community Library.

“She has such a great eye,” Roberts said. “She captures such great moments.”

Baikadi’s display remains at the Albright Memorial Library through tomorrow. Other stops include:

■ Taylor Community Library, 710 S. Main St., Taylor: April 22-May 10, with a Story Time on Thursday, May 2 at 1 p.m.

■ Valley Community Library, 739 River St., Blakely: May 20-June 7, with an Artist Talk on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

■ Carbondale Public Library, 5 N. Main St., Carbondale: June 17-July 5.

■ Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit: July 15-July 31, with a Story Time on Wednesday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

A culminating cultural presentation will take place at the Abington Community Library on July 28 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. and feature cultural nuances from specific continents through dance, food and storytelling.

Contact the writer:

cover@timesshamrock.com;

570-348-9100 x5363;

@ClaytonOver on Twitter