Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN PHOTOS / FOR THE ABINGTON SUBURBAN Ernie Pappa of Clarks Summit has been inviting others to sing along with him for three decades. Pappa’s extensive repertoire includes church music and the oldies. Ernie Pappa leads a holiday sing-a-long in December at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Local singer Ernie Pappa was born in Scranton during WWII to Ernie and Lillian Pappa. For three decades, the Clarks Summit resident has led music in churches and entertained throughout northeast Pennsylvania.

“What I remember distinctly growing up is my mom and dad singing in the car all the time,” Pappa recalled. “On our way for a weekly swim at Lake Winola they would sing the popular songs of that era – songs that are now part of my oldies repertoire. ‘When you’re smiling, when you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you…’ and songs like ‘Pennies from Heaven’ and ‘Sentimental Journey.’

“I love Doris Day. My dad loved Doris Day. My mother didn’t like her much, because dad loved her too much. I grew up on songs from the 30s and 40s. ‘Side by Side,’ ‘Shine on Harvest Moon’, all those tremendous oldies. They used to really get into it. Dad played harmonica and they both had nice voices. My parents loved to dance and loved music.”

Pappa graduated from The University of Scranton with a degree in teaching. During his 20s, he picked up the guitar. Although he played the accordion as a child, he hadn’t considered being a singer or performing until he was an adult. After college, Pappa took guitar lessons with Paul Labelle.

“He was a terrific teacher,” Pappa said.

As a Spanish and history teacher, Pappa was able to integrate the guitar with his teaching and started a singing group with students at North Scranton Junior High School.

Pappa has six children.

“When they were younger, we would sit and sing together. One of my daughters, Abra, is also a singer and she loved Simon and Garfunkle’s ‘59th Street Bridge Song.’ I can still hear her singing ‘Slow Down You Move Too Fast…feelin’ groovy.’ She loved that song even at 5 years old,” Pappa said laughing.

After Pappa left teaching he became involved in sales, owning businesses including an international business for many years.

“That was my career, but music was my expression,” he said.

In the early 90s, Pappa began to sing and lead music in churches. At one point, he had five churches on a rotating schedule, singing every weekend. He worked for the diocese and the bishop for 10 years. Pappa became a choir director and music director at St. Francis in Scranton and later St. Anne’s in Tobyhanna.

“I had wonderful choirs,” he said. “I started leading music with guitars up front. That was where I learned that it’s much better if you’re up front leading people and connecting with them rather than in a choir loft in the distance. As a song leader, being accessible and connecting with people is a critical element. I crafted the music to be user-friendly, in comfortable keys for people and up tempo.”

Pappa currently sings at Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel in Pittston every third Monday. He regularly performs as part of the 10:30 contemporary Mass at Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco on the second Sunday of the month. The Sacred Heart Singers he performs with include Vanessa James and Robert Zito, with Daniel Rivera on the drums. Pappa’s experience and love of church music led him to take the Scriptural mysteries of the rosaries and put them to music, producing four rosary CDs.

At St. Lucy’s Church in Scranton every first Friday, Pappa leads music and prayers. He and his wife Maria live in Clarks Summit.

“She’s always there for me, and she supports me in all kinds of ways,” Pappa said. “Maria’s a crafter and very talented. She’s made beautiful booklets. We do outreach Masses together. We’re a team.

Pappa performed at nearly 20 events in December. Whether at a Mass singing the rosary or senior center where they are toe tapping to his cover of Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’, Papa enjoys the chance to lighten people’s load with a song and a smile.

“I get energy from singing. It’s never tiring for me. It energizes my whole being,” Pappa said. “When you have the right expression, it’s never work. You might work at it, but it will flow out. If you light that fire inside of you and find that passion you were born to do, it’s a tremendous ignitor of your spirit.”

Pappa’s music brings people together with an intimate style that involves his audience. Creating an experience that invites them into the music, those who attend an Ernie Pappa performance find themselves singing a long.

With many musical projects and some writing planned for 2020, Papa isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “You’re either doing or you’re dying. I choose to do,” Pappa said.

“I believe that life can be a ministry. People can be touched and inspired by us. I just want people to be moved in some way within themselves by my music. It’s not about me. I want them to be moved through the music and the experience. Whether it’s an emotional experience at church or a fun experience like we had singing at the Gathering Place over the holidays. I want people to really be happy when they are singing – to feel joy and be uplifted. I want them to discover that there is something inside of themselves that’s alive. That is how I feel and I want to share that.”

Pappa’s music can be found on Amazon, iTunes or Spotify. To hire Pappa for an event, contact him at

singwithernie@aol.com.

Julie Jeffery Manwarren is a freelance writer and photographer who enjoys reading, writing and historical research. She has called the Abingtons home for more than two decades and resides here with her husband Phil and their two children. Reach her at jmanwarren@gmail.com.