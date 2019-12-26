CLARKS SUMMIT — The third concert in the Arts at First Presbyterian series will take place on Sunday, Jan. 12 at 4 p.m. at the church, 300 School St. It will feature the John M. Vaida Trio, composed of violinist John Michael Vaida, pianist Timothy Burns and cellist Theodore Buchholz.

They will present a lively piece called “Cafe Music” by Paul Schoenfield, as well as piano trios by Haydn and Dvoák.

A versatile musician, violinist and violist, John Vaida performs regularly as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and orchestral player. He serves on the faculty at Mansfield University and Wilkes University, and as artist-in-residence at the Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School. During the summers he is a faculty member at the Killington Music Festival. An avid chamber musician, he is the executive director and co-founder of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chamber Music Society, an organization dedicated to fostering the growth of chamber music in the region.

Theodore Buchholz is the cello professor at the University of Arizona, where he also serves as string area coordinator, string chamber music coordinator, and the director of the UA String Project. He has performed in prominent venues from New York’s Lincoln Center to international halls in Italy and Tokyo, and in important venues across the United States. Buchholz is the cellist of the Deco Piano Trio which holds a residency at the White Lakes Chamber Music Festival.

Timothy Burns is a versatile performer and collaborator, with significant instrumental, vocal and choral accompanying experience. He holds degrees in piano performance, music theory pedagogy and collaborative piano from Duquesne University and the Eastman School of Music. Burns also serves as supervisor of piano accompanying at Colorado State University, where he frequently collaborates with faculty, guest artists and students.

Admission is free, and a free-will offering will taken to help defray the cost. The event is part of the Arts at First Presbyterian concert series at the church. This program receives support from the Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Program (administered by the Pocono Arts Council), a Lackawanna County Arts & Cultural Grant, and numerous individual donors.

For more information, call the church at 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.