EMMA BLACK / ABINGTON SUBURBAN FILE PHOTO The Newton Recreation Center is housed in the former Newton-Ransom High School, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd. in Newton Township.

NEWTON TWP. — The Newton Recreation Center, 1814 Newton Ransom Blvd., offers programs and activities for all ages.

According to Sabrina Herbert, manager, the rec center has “a safe, family-friendly environment” and offers a gym and meeting and event spaces indoors and a field with soccer nets and gated basketball court outdoors.

“All of our spaces are open to the public but are also able to be privately rented,” Herbert said.

Fitness center membership is $10 month. Gym and field rentals are $25 per hour. The indoor community room rental cost is $20 per hour. And the outdoor basketball court fee is $10 per hour.

“Over the last couple of years, we have been working really hard to expand our catalogue of activities and events,” Herbert said. “This year, we added pickleball and volleyball, introduced a seasonal schedule of events and added a concession stand to our office.”

Adult volleyball nights are held Monday’s, from 6-8 p.m. and players of all skill levels are welcome. The cost is $2 per player.

Pickleball is played on Tuesdays, from 4-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 3-5 p.m., with players of all skills welcome. The cost is $2 per player.

The sport of pickleball has elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton, with players using a racket and ball.

A fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade end-of-year dance will be held Friday, May 17, from 6-8 pm. Admission is $10, or free for a child of an adult volunteer.

The dance will include games, food and a live DJ.

Open gym is offered Thursdays, from 6-8 p.m. The most popular activity during this time is basketball, which is open to all ages. Children 16 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

The rec center is emptying out its downstairs library and will be selling books for 25 cents, Monday through Friday, from 3:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.

The rec center will hold its annual golf tournament Saturday, July 13 at StoneHedge Golf Course in Tunkhannock Township.

“Our golf tournament is our biggest fundraiser of the year. ... we are hoping for our best one yet,” said Herbert. “We are currently looking for business sponsors, prize donations and golfers. We offer the golfers a T-shirt, golf appreciation bag, a bagged lunch, drinks and dinner. All proceeds from this event go toward our building maintenance, community programs and staff salaries.”

Check in is at noon, with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner and prize presentations begin at 5:30 p.m. Team sponsorship for a four-man crew is $360 ($90 per player). Golfers registering by May 21 are eligible for a special price of $80. The team registration deadline is Monday, July 8.

Another upcoming event is a fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will include a farmers market, raffle baskets, touch-a-truck, kids’ activities, vendor fair and food trucks.

For more information on the programs at the Newton Recreation Center, call 570-586-7808 or visit bit.ly/2UV6OjP or the center’s Facebook page.

