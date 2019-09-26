Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JULIE JEFFERY MANWARREN PHOTOS / FOR ABINGTON SUBURBAN Maeve Stanco of Nicholson adds finishing touches to her pumpkin at the Newton Rec Center’s fall festival on Saturday. Amaya Evankavitch of Newton Township and Maeve Stanco of Nicholson paint pumpkins at the Newton Rec Center’s fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 21.

NEWTON TWP. — Residents of the Abingtons love fall activities. Local fairs, festivals and farmers’ markets fill calendars. The Newton Recreation Center joined in the fun this year with its first fall festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, offering family-friendly activities for all ages.

The festival was held at the center on Newton Ransom Boulevard. The event was planned by committee members Colleen Blaney, Sharon Burke, Lori Carroll, Mia and Erin Duffy, Karen Guditus, Kathi Lacoe, Pam Romaldini, Amber Sheridan, Kim and Rich Tenio and chaired by Sabrina Herbert.

Newton Township, Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company and many local businesses came out with trucks and equipment for the popular touch-a-truck activity. Area vendors were present selling cosmetics, soaps, handmade pet toys, books and more.

A basket raffle included Great Wolf Lodge passes, gift certificates to area businesses, themed baskets for pickle ball lovers, bakers, and kid’s crafters. A farmer’s market offered local maker’s products and food trucks provided everything from grilled items to ice cream.

It was a beautiful day for the festival with a smattering of color on the trees, blue skies and big smiles on the faces of festival attendees. Fun activities were available for everyone. From a bounce house to assorted yard and carnival games, children and adults alike enjoyed the event. Pumpkin painting was available with pumpkins donated by Pallman Farms. A fall-themed photo booth captured memories made.

In all, more than 30 different vendors and activities were on hand to help make the festival a success. The center announced it hopes to make this an annual event.