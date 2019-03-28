Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO New York Yankees chaplain George McGovern will speak at Clarks Summit University's upcoming Man Up! conference.

S. ABINGTON TWP. — George McGovern, chaplain of the New York Yankees, will visit Clarks Summit University during the Man Up! event May 24-25 to talk about biblical manhood.

The purpose of this new, 18-hour event is for men to get away, gear up and give back.

McGovern has more than 20 years of public speaking experience. His chaplaincy with the sports franchise is expected to draw interest from sports fans, as well as affect the messages he shares. He plans to share wisdom from the Bible and also incorporate his experience with professional teams, including stories from both his time with the New York Giants and Yankees.

McGovern said he hopes to see growth from the men as they walk away from Man Up!

“It would thrill my heart if guys walked away with a greater understanding of their role as men and a determination to put into practice what they feel God spoke to them from the messages,” he said. “And I mean not just head knowledge, but practical steps that they can take in their understanding of biblical manhood.”

Good food and good fun are also on the docket for the event. There will be plenty of recreation time and activities, plus a chance to serve. Men can use the Recreation Center, including basketball courts, weight rooms and The Crag rock climbing wall during the event. The menu includes a prime rib dinner and a make-your-own-sundae bar.

Men’s groups are encouraged to attend.

Registration is open now, and a discounted rate is offered until April 15. The cost, including on-campus housing, is currently $59, or without on-campus housing is $44.

Registration can be made online at ClarksSummitU.edu/manup.