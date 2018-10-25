CLARKS SUMMIT — Right after Ken Lee walked in State Street Barber, Annette Macey invited him into her chair, draped a red, white and blue, American flag-themed cloth over his shoulders and went to work.

As Macey trimmed, snipped and cut with a pair of scissors, the pair chatted about their professions and more.

“This is why I like barbering,” Macey said. “Every single person is so interesting.”

Macey opened her shop at 413 State St. , the space formerly occupied for more than four decades by Ralph’s Hair Styling and Barbershop, in August. But for Macey, 52, the barber business is something new, a second career. A certified teacher in New York, Macey formerly operated a preschool and worked at an elementary school there. She moved to Scott Twp. from the Lake George area of the Adirondacks last year, to live closer to her daughter and son-in-law.

Not one to sit around, she soon decided to attend barber school. Practicality, not business, provided some of her inspiration, she said. Between her husband, three sons and grandson, she has plenty of hair to cut, she said.

“If I could do their hair and I’d have never opened the shop, I was always going to be busy cutting their hair and probably their friends’ hair,” Macey said.

So Macey started attending classes at the Barber School of NEPA in Scranton. The more she learned, the more she liked her new craft.

While a student, she got her first glimpse of the space that would soon be hers. She asked Ralph Marasco, who cut hair in the area for more than 60 years, if she could stop by and watch as he worked, to get the feel of the atmosphere of a barber shop. He agreed, so she began spending Wednesdays with him. She was impressed with the razor cut method Marasco employed, where straight razors are used to shape and sculpt hair, and resolved to learn it. Like Marasco before her, she offers razor cuts at the shop.

While the razor cut remains, the shop was remodeled and has a new look inside since Marasco’s retirement, with fresh white walls replacing the familiar wood paneling.

Some of Marasco’s old clientele have stopped by since she opened, she said. Others, like Lee, of Clarks Summit, are first-timers at 413 State St. He noticed the new shop while walking his dog a few weeks before he visited for a trim.

Shortly after he left, two other customers walked in. One, Ian Ticonchuk, a Clarks Summit University sophomore, stopped in shortly after the school year started and returned with a friend, Rob Ewart, a graduate student at the university.

“I’ll probably be coming every other week,” Ticonchuk said.

So far, Macey likes her second career, she said. It’s both challenging and rewarding. Everyone’s hair, like their personalities and stories, are different. Each day provides a new cut, new conversation. It’s nice to see people pleased after she’s finished.

“I like to make people feel good about themselves,” Macey said. “We all like to look our best.”

Need a cut?

Macey takes both walk-ins and appointments.

Phone number:

570-483-8597

Business hours:

Wednesday:

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday:

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Check out State Street Barber on Facebook.