CLARKS SUMMIT — Align: Autism Parenting Support Group’s first meeting was held at The Gathering Place recently.

Align is a new support group for parents of children with autism. Its goal is for members to listen and encourage each other and grow in hope and understanding together.

Roseann Polishan, a special needs advocate and parent chair for the Lackawanna Education Task Force, led the meeting.

The next meeting is sceduled for Dec. 14 at 1 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 South State St.