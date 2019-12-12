Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — Runners can enjoy a mile run and also eat cookies during the National Running Center’s Christmas Cookie Run. The event will take place at the running center, 318 Davis St., on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 11 a.m. The event is free and open to all ages.

Participants will run a one-mile loop ending at the National Running Center.

“I wanted to have some sort of Christmas cookie-themed run but also wanted it to be something different, so decided to make it into a challenge,” said Susanna Haines, retail manager.

At the start of the Cookie Run Challenge participants will eat a cookie and then run a quarter mile. They will eat another cookie and run another quarter mile then another cookie and another quarter mile. They will finish the event with eating another cookie, running another quarter mile and drinking a glass of milk.

Paul Coe of Madison Township plans to participate in the event.

“I have been running for nine years, and I love it,” he said. “I have done 50 k’s and 69 5k’s while running with a prosthetic leg. I haven’t seen anyone else in a 100-mile radius doing it. Maybe it will get others with lost limbs in the area to get out. The cookie run sounds like a fun event with nice runners.”

The winner will receive a pair of running shoes and a giant cookie.

There will be hot chocolate and cookies at the National Running Center after the race, and the store will have special sales and deals on clothing and shoes.

“I have been running on and off since 2004,” said George Lear of South Abington Township, who plans to run in the race. “I like to run for two main reasons. The first is for the cardiovascular health it provides. The second is for time to think about life and de-stress. The cookie run is a different type of run that sounds fun. I also am supporting our small business, the National Running Center.”

“It will be a great way for people to get out, exercise and meet and mingle with others leading up to the holiday’s,” said Haines.

People interested in the event can sign up online at bit.ly/2LEKLuZ.