CLARKS SUMMIT — A cold, wet Saturday didn’t faze runners who showed up for National Running Center’s Resolution Run on Jan. 25.

The Clarks Summit business hosts several events throughout the year. This was the first year for the January Resolution Run.

“We have diehard runners who will run through anything,” said Susanna Haines, retail manager. “Runners are generally pretty faithful to run year-round. If you sign up for a spring race, it forces you to run through the winter to train.”

Resolution Run participants discussed what gear to wear during the winter. Moisture-wicking layers are needed to keep the body dry. A moisture-wicking base layer and a warm layer on top with a zipper helps regulate body temperature. Runners wear tights and a hat as temperatures drop. If it’s really cold, Haines recommended wearing a windbreaker as a third layer to offer protection from extreme cold and wet weather but said that overall, runners wear less in the winter months than you would think.

“Your body may feel like it’s 10-20 degrees warmer when you get out there than it was when you started out,” Haines said.

“Having a full-zip outer layer is the most important thing,” runner Dan Wells said. “As you get warm, you can unzip part way and let the air come in without breaking your stride or take your outer layer completely off. Naturally, you’re going to be cold when you start out, but then you warm up. You have to be able to get the heat off of you, so you don’t overheat.”

Wells said he always checks the conditions.

“If there is snow and ice, I don’t risk it,” he said.

The right shoes help as well. Some runners opt for a trail shoe in the winter as the soles provide better traction.

People who attended the Resolution Run said they benefit by running together. Many have a running group or running buddy.

Nick Sommons said he runs with his dad.

Wells runs with his wife, Phyllis.

National Running Center employee Amanda Marchegiani said she trained alone for years, but then joined a running club and enjoys connecting with others as she trains.

“Running with a group is great, especially for new runners,” Marchegiani said. “The accountability and the camaraderie is there. Everyone in my group is so genuine and encouraging. The running community is great. As far as people go, they are gems.”

Northeast Pennsylvania runners enjoy scenic road runs and push themselves on our hills. Running in the Abingtons, the trolley trail is a popular choice. The trail has a crushed stone surface and three miles from the trail opening in Clarks Summit to Dalton.

On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Resolution Run led runners on a seven-mile route from National Running Center’s location on Davis Street down the trolley trail to Dalton and back. Hot soup was waiting when they returned. Wet, but with huge smiles all around, they discussed training and shared tips and advice. The free event ended with runners receiving a sealed coupon to be opened at their next visit to National Running Center.

Resolved to get out and run again the next day and the day after that, these runners prove that they don’t quit just because the weather gets cold.

Julie Jeffery Manwarren is a freelance writer and photographer who enjoys reading, writing and historical research. She has called the Abingtons home for more than two decades and resides here with her husband Phil and their two children. Reach her at jmanwarren@gmail.com.

Next run

National Running Center will hold its next group run on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. The event will include a dessert bar.